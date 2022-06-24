Hogwarts Legacy DLC leak details early access and special editions

Hogwarts Legacy’s DLC packs have potentially been discovered online, with the Harry Potter RPG supposedly coming in a special edition steelbook, and being available for pre-order players 72 hours before launch.

Reddit user opalelement discovered the DLC information through a simple piece of internet wizardry – by logging into Hogwarts Legacy’s official website, and viewing the contents of its HTML source files. In a comprehensive post, opalelement outlined everything they had found, including mention of a “steel case” and “72 hours early access to the game”. The site also contained labels for “digital only” and “digital deluxe only”, though it is currently unclear to which of the listed DLC items these labels may apply.

“I obviously don’t know if this is the full list or if it’s accurate (things could have changed during development since the list was added to the website source, or these could have been placeholder items with no real plans to include them in the first place),” says opalelement. “They appear to be in the source in preparation for the website to give details about the available editions in the future, but there’s no way to trigger or view it from the actual website yet.”

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 Humble $19.99 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Other findings include a “thestral mount”, presumably one of the winged horses, used by Hogwarts’ wizards, that you will be able to ride in the game, a “dark arts cosmetic pack”, for the more sinister magician, and a “floating ancient magic wand with book”, which opalelement speculates will be a physical item, available as part of a pre-order bonus. The full list posted on Reddit is as follows:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access to the Game

Kelpie Robe

Steel Case

Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book

Hogwarts Legacy is due to release in December, though no official details on DLC or early access have yet been revealed officially.