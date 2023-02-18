Hogwarts Legacy DLC is not currently planned, director says

If you’re hoping for Hogwarts Legacy DLC it seems you’ll be left wanting for now, as Hogwarts Legacy game director Alan Tew confirms that there are “no current plans” for expansion content to the Harry Potter RPG game. There’s already a lot to do as you explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the Forbidden Forest, but if you’ve plumbed the depths of the Hogwarts Legacy map that might be your lot for the forseeable future.

Now that the wizarding world game has been out for a while, there’s a good chance that many eager players have had time to beat Hogwarts Legacy and are wondering whether there will be more stories, quests, characters, or even new Hogwarts Legacy romance options introduced in the future.

Speaking at IGN Fan Fest, game director Alan Tew explains, “We’ve been really heads-down bringing [Hogwarts Legacy] to life, so at the moment there are no current plans for DLC.” Avalanche Software is continuing to support the game post-release with updates, however, and the first set of Hogwarts Legacy patch notes for PC include a number of fixes and improvements, although some players report that they’re still facing performance issues.

Speaking about the release, Tew says, “It feels a little bit surreal – we’ve been working on this for a really long time. But I’m kind of in proud papa mode. I’m really happy with the team, and this was a real labour of love for the fans.”

