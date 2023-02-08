How to get Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed stem

Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed stem is part of a magical plant in the RPG game, and is an ingredient in various potions. Once you know where to get hold of the plant, you can pick it up easily, or even grow your own infinitely renewable Fluxweed stems, so here’s how to get started farming the resource.

There are, of course, masses of intriguing magical potions at your disposal in Hogwarts Legacy, but you need the ingredients and the recipe in order to make them. Potion recipes can be bought from J Pippin’s Potions, but ingredients can be found in a number of places or grown inside the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement, so here’s where to get Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed, its seeds, and how to grow and use it.

Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed locations

Fluxweed and Fluxweed seeds can be purchased from The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade. Make sure you know how to get money in Hogwarts Legacy before you go shopping, as you’ll need plenty during your education. Fluxweed stems themselves cost 150 galleons for two, but you can purchase the seeds for 300 galleons. The increased price for seeds reflects the fact that you can use them to grow renewable Fluxweed stems, so once you’ve purchased the seeds once, you’re set for good. You also need to grow and harvest Fluxweed as part of an in-game quest, so you’re better off buying seeds instead of the plant itself.

How to grow Fluxweed stem

You can grow plants in the Room of Requirement, and Fluxweed must be grown in a large pot, so make sure you’ve purchased the right potting table conjuration from Thomas Brown at Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade. The Potting Table with a Large Pot will set you back 1,000 galleons, but once you have it, it’s yours to use as much as you need.

In the Room of Requirement, conjure the table, and plant the Fluxweed seeds. The plant will then take 15 minutes to grow before being harvested, at which point the plant will yield five Fluxweed stems.

So head to Hogsmeade and gather up your ingredients, including Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed stem, and you’ll soon have every potion ready to go. These magical elixirs and Hogwarts Legacy spells will be crucial to completing the many challenges you’ll undertake during your time at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

