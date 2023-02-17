Hogwarts Legacy mod transforms brooms into classic Harry Potter car

In the short time that the Harry Potter RPG game has been available on Steam, Hogwarts Legacy mods have already transformed the world of witchcraft and wizardry, bringing us everything from Hogwarts Legacy VR to Hogwarts Legacy multiplayer. Now, broom flight gets an overhaul, courtesy of the Weasley family’s iconic Ford Anglia.

If you’re hunting for all the Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statue and Moon locations, you’ll naturally want to travel in style. Created by modder ‘StepOst,’ the appropriately titled ‘Ford Anglia 105E’ swaps out your dusty old broom for the eponymous Harry Potter flying car. You can see it in action below.

All you need to do is head to Spintwitches Sporting Needs in Hogsmeade and buy the relatively cheap Yew Weaver Broom, which the mod exchanges for the model of the Ford Anglia. After that, just select your broom from the inventory as normal, and you’re off. Just try not to get hit by any trains as you work through the Hogwarts Legacy main and side quests list.

It’s still a little spotty, and your character’s legs might sometimes dangle out of the bottom, but StepOst says they’re working on optimisation. If you want to wow the Ravenclaws and shock the Slytherins, you can download the Hogwarts Legacy Ford Anglia here.

Other Hogwarts Legacy mods include an early mutliplayer build for Hogwarts Legacy, from the team behind Skyrim Together, and some initial footage of Hogwarts Legacy VR. Seems like there’s a lot of new stuff on the way for the Harry Potter open-world game.

As you continue exploring the RPG, you might want the Hogwarts Legacy max level cap explained. You can also check out all the Hogwarts Legacy romance options if you’re looking for love.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.