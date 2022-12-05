Hogwarts Legacy gameplay makes Harry Potter’s fantastic beasts mounts

With the Hogwarts Legacy release date edging ever closer, any new footage or information about the Harry Potter game is always welcome. Luckily for us, we got exactly that and some brief Hogwarts Legacy gameplay at a recent event, showing us a few more features we can expect from the Wizarding world, alongside some more game details at large.

The short Hogwarts Legacy gameplay clips come from audience videos at Brazilian Comic Con CCXP, as the development took to a live stage to show off some of the music, brief cutscenes, and some gameplay too.

Our biggest glimpse at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay (of the footage shared online at least) shows the player riding what looks like a fantastic beast of some kind. This comes courtesy of Caco Cardasi (and shared by Hogwarts Legacy Brasil) on Twitter, who was at the event live in the audience for the gameplay.

Beware of minor Hogwarts Legacy gameplay spoilers if you want to go in completely blind, but there’s some cool Harry Potter-esque stuff going on. You pull a giant beast out of a tiny bag! Absolutely classic magic here, letting you channel your inner Newt Scamander to somehow tame and use the fantastic beasts (yes, I’m using that term deliberately) of the Harry Potter universe when traversing the grounds of the Hogwarts Legacy map.

O NOVO TRAILER! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/6rRkoFku7q — Hogwarts Legacy Brasil (@HogwartLegacyBR) December 3, 2022

It can be a little difficult to tell, but this looks like a Graphorn, which is a four-legged beast with a humped back and skin tougher than a dragon’s, so barraging through enemies isn’t all that surprising.

There was also some footage of Slytherin companion Sebastian at CCXP as well, although what we saw of that was much less revealing. They’ll be one of many companions based on each Hogwarts house, each of which will also have its own Hogwarts Legacy common room too.

A live performance of music from Hogwarts Legacy from CCXP should also be releasing at some point on December 5, according to community manager Chandler Wood, so keep an eye out for that too.

