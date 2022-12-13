Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase teases Harry Potter series secrets

Another Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase is on the way, and developer Avalanche says the teaser for the full showcase actually has a couple of hints towards what will be shown, alongside some new details about the Harry Potter RPG game. As the Hogwarts Legacy release date inches ever closer, we’re getting more and more details about the game, so keep an eye out for any secrets.

First up, a new Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase is taking place on December 14 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CEST and 5am AEDT December 15.

We haven’t been told exactly what will be shown, but community manager Chandler Wood took to Twitter to tell fans to keep an eye out on the brief footage already shared, as there’s some stuff teased ahead of time.

“Super excited for everyone to see this one!” says Wood. “A couple of nice teasers in the announce video, plenty more to see in the showcase itself.”

We get three very brief bits of footage: one shows you riding on a broom, another shows you casting a spell, and the last shows what looks like a Graphorn, relating to a recent bit of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay that makes fantastic beasts rideable mounts.

Underneath the initial tweet we also get a follow up explaining broadly what each bit of footage is tied too and should be showing, as Avalanche says to “tune in for a new look at broom flight and traversal, advanced combat, and an introduction to the Room of Requirement.”

The second clip looks like it shows that famous killing spell Avada Kedavra is a usable spell in the game, as in the bottom right one of the equip slots shows a skull. Along with all the other Hogwarts Legacy spells available to use in exploration and combat, Avada Kedavra has been talked about for some time.

This clip also shows your character in what looks like some sort of dark arts skin, as they have glowing blue eyes, a skull-like face, and what looks like decomposed skin. This may tie into using dark arts spells, or purely be some sort of cosmetic you can equip in the game.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.