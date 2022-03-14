14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay is coming Thursday

A year and a half after it was announced, Warner Bros’ upcoming Harry Potter universe RPG game Hogwarts Legacy is finally getting a full gameplay reveal later this week. WB Games says that around 14 minutes of the game is getting shown off, and it’s coming at the new PlayStation State of Play this Thursday.

It’s been less than a week since Sony’s last State of Play stream, which included the likes of a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection, a Gundam arena FPS, and Capcom’s “don’t call it Dino Crisis” dinosaur game Exoprimal. Now Sony is ready to pump out another State of Play, and it’ll focus entirely on Hogwarts Legacy.

The last official word fans had about the Harry Potter prequel RPG was way back in January 2021, where WB Games confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy would release in 2022. There are whispers that the game could release in September, and hopefully this gameplay reveal will come with a release date attached as well.

The PlayStation State of Play takes place this Thursday, March 17, and will start at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET. You can check it out on the PlayStation channel at Twitch or YouTube. The stream will consist of around 14 minutes of gameplay captured on a PS5, followed by roughly six minutes of talk from the team at Avalanche Software afterward.

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly-anticipated upcoming game for a lot of people, so it’s great that it’ll finally get a proper reveal.

