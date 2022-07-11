Of course you want to know if Harry Potter is in Hogwarts Legacy. After all, The Boy Who Lived is the reason we Muggles even know about the magical School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hogwarts itself was introduced to us through his own eyes all the way back in 1997 (feel old, yet?). And let’s not forget those incredible Harry Potter RPG games from the early noughties, and their hilarious, clunky graphics which will never be forgotten. All of this of course leads us to wonder whether our favourite bespectacled wizard will join us at Hogwarts this time around.

So, is Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy? Will his now famous friends Ron and Hermione appear as playable characters or NPCs in the long-awaited action RPG? Or will we meet an entirely new ensemble of wand-wielding witches and wizards?

The answer is actually the latter. You can expect to meet a brand-new cast of characters as you work your way through your magical education. Sadly, Harry Potter and his well-known school friends will not appear for one simple reason – they haven’t been born yet.

Why isn’t Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy?

We know from the official Hogwarts Legacy website that the new game is set way back in the 1800s, over 100 years before Harry Potter’s birth in 1980. This even means we are unlikely to see many of our favourite faces from the franchise.

Albus Dumbledore and Fantastic Beasts’ Newt Scamander were both born late in the century, so they could make an appearance, but we wouldn’t recommend getting your hopes up. Warner Bros has confirmed that the Hogwarts Legacy story – while of course inspired by those written by JK Rowling – are not created by her. The Hogwarts Legacy frequently asked questions page frequently asked questions page states the following: “The story showcased in the game is not a new story from JK Rowling,” so we don’t anticipate seeing many of her original characters in the game. However, the ‘head’ of one existing character has already been spotted…

So which characters will be in Hogwarts Legacy?

The playable character in Hogwarts Legacy is completely customisable, right down to your combat style, so you can make your experience your own. You’ll even be able to choose the house you join – suggesting that it won’t be chosen for you.

While we still don’t know much about the other characters that appear alongside you as you study, we have met some in the few gameplay videos revealed to date. Instead of the adorable, bumbling Pomona Sprout, herbology is seemingly be taught by a young, sweet redhead, while an older, jolly gentleman leads you in charms. Other characters in Hogwarts Legacy so far include fellow students, such as your companion, Natsai Onai, and Slytherin mischief-maker Sebastian Sallow.

Finally, the single returning character we know of so far is the one-and-only Nearly Headless Nick. Killed in the 1400s, Nick of course is old enough to appear in Hogwarts Legacy, and can be seen in one of the recent gameplay trailers.

And that’s why Harry Potter isn’t in Hogwarts Legacy. At least we know someone we know will be watching over us as we explore Hogwarts’ Halls, and we’re sure we’ll be familiar with our new friends in no time. If you can’t wait until the Hogwarts Legacy release date, and its leaked DLC, then you could try this Harry Potter Elden Ring mod in the meantime.