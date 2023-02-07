Yes, you can preload Hogwarts Legacy on Steam – here’s how

We all want to know how to play Hogwarts Legacy early on PC, or how to play Hogwarts Legacy early on Steam, to be more precise. WB Games initially stated that preloading the Harry Potter RPG game would not be possible, but as the Hogwarts Legacy early access period arrives, it turns out you can actually preload it, as of right now. Here’s how to play Hogwarts Legacy early on Steam.

On February 4, Hogwarts Legacy’s publisher WB Games confirmed that preloading the open-world game on PC would not be possible. However, plans seem to have completely changed, as WB now says that all PC players can preload Hogwarts Legacy on Steam as of today, February 7. If you’re thinking about picking up the sandbox game, check out our Hogwarts Legacy review.

Hogwarts Legacy early access begins on February 7 at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CEST for PC players, with the game’s full global launch following on February 10.

Whether you’re an early access player or waiting for the full release, if you go onto Steam right now, you should see an option for preloading. If it’s not there, you simply need to close and restart the Steam client, and that should give you the prompt. This means you can start exploring the Hogwarts Legacy map, and building up all those vital Hogwarts Legacy talents much earlier than expected.

“To all PC Players of Hogwarts Legacy, preloading is now available on Steam,” says WB Games. “This will be available for those playing during the early access period and global launch. If you are not seeing the update please restart the Steam client.”

Hogwarts Legacy is also due to launch via the Epic Games Store, though no official comment has been given yet regarding preloading the game on that platform.

