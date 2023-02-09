How to get a Hogwarts Legacy large pot

Acquiring a Hogwarts Legacy large pot is crucial to growing some of the most important plants, or potion ingredients, in the wizard game, as you’ll need to match the plant size to the pot you grow it in.

You can grow all sorts of plants in the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement, and they will yield some unique and interesting potion ingredients. These Hogwarts Legacy potions can turn you invisible, heal you, reduce spell cooldowns, and other useful traits, so you definitely need to know how to farm the ingredients. You can buy ready-grown plants from The Magic Neep and Dogweed and Deathcap shops, but it’s much cheaper and more fruitful to grow them yourself, so here’s how to get a potting table with a large pot in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to use the Hogwarts Legacy large pot

Hogwarts Legacy large pots – or any pots for that matter – aren’t purchased on their own, they come as part of your potting table itself. You can purchase potting table conjuration spellcrafts from Thomas Brown at Tomes and Scrolls in Hogsmeade, which allow you to conjure a potting table in the Room of Requirement. Any potting table with a large pot will be sufficient for growing large plants like Hogwarts Legacy Fluxweed and Venomous Tentacula.

Once you have purchased any potting table with a large pot conjuration spellcraft from Tomes and Scrolls, head back to Hogwarts, and the Room of Requirement.

In the magical Room of Requirement, open your conjuration menu.

Select Herbology.

Choose your potting table from the list.

Place the potting table.

Conjuring anything in the Room of Requirement will also need Moonstone, and you must have at least ten to conjure a large pot. You can conjure up to seven potting tables in your Room of Requirement, so you can have multiple plants growing at a time.

Make sure you’re familiar with the Hogwarts Legacy map, since buying seeds, plant pots, and other useful items will take you all over the vast open-world game. Though you’ll need to grow plants in large pots in multiple Hogwarts Legacy challenges, there’s so much more to do, from gathering flying pages, to discovering all the Hogwarts Legacy gobstone locations. If you need a break from all those challenging quests, then give one of our favourite relaxing games a try, or perhaps one of the all-time best PC games available right now.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.