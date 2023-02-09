How to get a Hogwarts Legacy Mandrake

The Hogwarts Legacy Mandrake is just as you would expect if you’re familiar with the lore of the wizarding world – or the real plant’s own muggle world properties. An iconic plant baby with an ear-splitting shriek, the Mandrake is needed to complete assignments set by Herbology professor Garlick, but can also be used in combative defence. But how do you get one, or where do you find a Mandrake?

Much the same as other plants and fruits in Hogwarts Legacy, the Mandrake can be grown in the Room of Requirement, so you can always have one ready when you need them. Unlike other natural resources, though, the Mandrake isn’t used in Hogwarts Legacy potions – that would be cruel – and can instead be equipped to your potion wheel itself and taken into battle, where its mind-blowing scream can be used to disarm opponents. If that’s a weapon you’d like in your magical arsenal, here’s where to find and how to get your own Hogwarts Legacy Mandrake.

Where to find a Hogwarts Legacy Mandrake

You can purchase a Mandrake, or Mandrake seeds, from Beatrice Green at Dogweed and Deathcap, located to the North of Hogsmeade. A Mandrake is one of the more expensive plants in Hogwarts Legacy, and can be purchased for 500 galleons, while its seeds will set you back 800. However, it’s definitely worth it given the tactical use of the crying plant, and growing the seeds in a small pot in the Room of Requirement will yield a renewable source of Mandrakes.

You will earn your Hogwarts Legacy spells in the RPG game by completing professors' assignments, and a Hogwarts Legacy Mandrake will also come in handy when trying to learn Wingardium Leviosa from Professor Garlick. While you're completing these Hogwarts Legacy challenges, you might also need to find the Magic Neep location and other useful places on the vast Hogwarts Legacy map.

