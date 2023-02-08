Want to know what the Hogwarts Legacy max level cap is? As a fledgling wizard or witch, there’s only so much you can learn in a single year, even if you are catching up on the curriculum by cramming in extra assignments. Most RPGs, such as this one, have a maximum level you can reach to prevent you from becoming overpowered, and Hogwarts Legacy is no exception.

The main thing with the Hogwarts Legacy max level cap is that unwise decisions with every level up will have consequences. If you want to improve your Hogwarts Legacy spells or the potency of your Hogwarts Legacy potions, then you need to invest in them with talent points. The other area of the open-world game to keep an eye on is the enemy level caps in the regions of the Hogwarts Legacy map outside of school grounds.

Hogwarts Legacy max level cap explained

The max level for a witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy is level 40. This means you get a total of 35 talent points to spend on perks, meaning that you won’t be able to invest in every single talent in the game, since there are 48 in total. Also, since you can’t respec your Hogwarts Legacy talents, you need to think very carefully about where you will invest your points. Luckily, enemies won’t normally be tougher than you, as they also have a maximum level of 40.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy max level cap. We highly recommend you keep an eye out for the many Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages scattered throughout the game to get extra experience points. You can find them by plucking flying pages from the sky, casting Revelio to find hidden field pages, or even as a reward for solving the empty painting puzzles by finding their corresponding Lumos moths. For a different adventure entirely, do check out our list of the best PC games, as there are plenty of games in there that you may not have tried yet.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.