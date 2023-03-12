Hogwarts Legacy mod lets you change your appearance and voice anywhere

A new Hogwarts Legacy mod makes it easy to change appearance in the Harry Potter RPG game at any time. Rather than requiring you to make a costly trip to Madam Snelling, this mod for Hogwarts Legacy lets you quickly and easily change your character’s entire look, along with their voice, gender, and pronouns, as well as switch between houses on the fly.

Typically, if you want to change appearance in Hogwarts Legacy you’ll have to make a trip down to the Tress Emporium in Hogsmeade, where you’re expected to shell up a not insignificant 20 Galleons for the privilege. While Madam Snelling can alter your scars and complexion alongside your hairstyle and eye colour, she’s unfortunately not capable of changing attributes such as your face shape and voice.

Enter the Hogwarts Legacy Character Editor. With just a simple button press, this mod lets you quickly pull up a menu anywhere on the Hogwarts Legacy map and freely alter just about every aspect of your character. That includes all your standard attributes, along with your character’s face shape, gender, pronouns, and voice. You can even change your Hogwarts Legacy house and your family heritage, if you want, though the mod’s creator warns they “have no idea if changing house mid-game can break stuff,” so use it with caution.

The mod comes from creator ‘nathdev’ and it’s already proving one of the more popular mods for the Harry Potter game thanks to its convenience and ease of use. If you’ve decided you aren’t happy with how your character has turned out, or if you’re just a little indecisive, now you can switch up your character design faster than you can say “Wingardium Leviosa.”

Once you’ve installed the mod, simply press the F5 key in-game and the character editor should pop up. From there, there’s a simple list of options that you can click through to change things out. Note that if you switch gender, the game will have to load in some new character presets, but it should handle this automatically.

If you’re still hunting down all the Hogwarts Legacy Merlin Trials and those pesky Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statues, we’ve got your back. Unfortunately the team recently said there’s no current plans for Hogwarts Legacy DLC, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

