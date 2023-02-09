Knowing how to unlock Hogwarts Legacy mounts is valuable information if you’re tired of sprinting everywhere or fancy something a bit more thrilling than your broomstick. A few different beasts are available to you as mounts, but they’re locked away behind a certain story mission until you can ride them.

There are lots of Hogwarts Legacy beasts in the open-world game that you can keep within the vivarium in your Room of Requirement. However, there are a few different types of beasts in Hogwarts Legacy that you can ride, including flying mounts, which are especially helpful for getting around the Hogwarts Legacy map. This is everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy mounts and how to unlock them.

How to unlock mounts in Hogwarts Legacy

To get mounts in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to complete the mission ‘The High Keep’, which will reward you with Highwing, Poppy Sweeting’s Hippogriff. This is a main story mission and as such, don’t worry if you’re still not up to that point – you’ll unlock mounts eventually. You’d think Poppy would be keen to keep Highwing, but apparently, she’s more than willing to part with them for your benefit.

Hogwarts Legacy mounts list

At the moment, there are three types of beast you can use as a mount:

Graphorn

Hippogriff

Thestral

As explained, Highwing the Hippogriff becomes available to you after the mission ‘The High Keep’. If you pre-ordered Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll also have access to Caligo, an onyx Hippogriff, compared to Highwing’s white feathers.

The deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy will also reward you with Sepulchria, a Thestral. Finally, you’ll receive a Graphorn called Lord of the Shore for completing the quest ‘San Bakar’s Trial’. Highwing will be your default mount to ride, but you can change this via the gear inventory screen on the right-hand side.

Now you know all the details about the mounts in Hogwarts Legacy, do you know about all of the Hogwarts Legacy spells, potions, and talents in the RPG game? Alternatively, we have details of the best PC games available to play right now if you fancy a break from the school of witchcraft and wizardry.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.