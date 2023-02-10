Hogwarts Legacy PC release time – when is Hogwarts Legacy out on PC?

The Hogwarts Legacy PC release time is coming and you’ll certainly want to know ‘when is Hogwarts Legacy on PC?’ As we countdown to the Harry Potter RPG game, and the global Hogwarts Legacy release date, here’s when you can expect Avalanche’s witchcraft and wizarding sim to hit Steam and the Epic Games Store.

After the Hogwarts Legacy early access period, the full open-world game arrives on PC on February 10. If you’re getting ready to explore the entire Hogwarts Legacy map, and try your hand at all those Hogwarts Legacy spells, you can expect the game to launch at different times depending on your region.

The Hogwarts Legacy PC release time is 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET. That will see the full game arrive on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, for those who haven’t already been playing during early access. Naturally, you’ll want to get prepared with the best Hogwarts Legacy settings for PC.

We already know plenty of secrets about Hogwarts Legacy. For example, there are some hidden shiny beasts for you to collect, just like in Pokemon. There’s also a Hogwarts Legacy VR mod in the works, with ten minutes of gameplay already available to watch.

Alternatively, get prepared for the full launch with our guides to Hogwarts Legacy challenges and all the Hogwarts Legacy potions, to keep you revived and focused during battles and classes. You might also want to meet all the Hogwarts Legacy characters that you’ll bump into around your common room and the village of Hogsmeade.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.