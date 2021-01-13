Hogwarts Legacy delayed until 2022

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world game set in the Harry Potter universe that was revealed at least year’s PlayStation Showcase event, has been delayed into 2022. Originally scheduled for release this year, developer Portkey Games now says the wizarding RPG game will need some more time before it’s ready for launch.

“We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label,” today’s announcement reads. “Creating the best possible experience for all the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”

While it’s likely going to disappoint some Potterverse fans, today’s delay isn’t altogether surprising. Hogwarts Legacy was reportedly initially set to be revealed at E3 in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plans had to change. That outbreak has continued to impact the games industry, causing countless delays as studios adapt to work-from-home conditions to complete their games.

Here’s the trailer from the Sony event last fall, in case you need a refresher:

Hogwarts Legacy is set more than 100 years before the events of the Harry Potter novels, and it promises to give players a chance to create their own witch or wizard to take part in the beloved school’s history. Based on the trailer, it’s massive – allowing you to freely explore Hogwarts and its surrounding areas, encountering fellow students, learning new spells and decoctions from famous professors, and fending off fearsome, fantastical creatures.

All that will have to wait a bit though, as Warner Bros., Avalanche, and Portkey Games work to complete the ambitious project.