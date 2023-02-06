Hogwarts Legacy Revelio pages explained

Hogwarts Legacy Revelio pages are one of many collectables in the Harry Potter RPG, and they can be quite confusing. You’ll probably find a few as soon as you’re let loose around Hogwarts after the intro, and as expected, you need to use Revelio to find them, but how exactly do they work?

Revelio pages in Hogwarts Legacy are in the same category as field guide pages and flying pages, but they’re also slightly different. You may notice that Revelio pages specifically are tracked in-game, as each one provides a tiny bit of lore about the subject in question, whether it’s something like the Great Hall which every Potter fan knows and recognises in the open-world game, or a collection of beehives in a hamlet miles away from the castle. Here’s what you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy Revelio pages.

What are Hogwarts Legacy Revelio pages?

Hogwarts Legacy Revelio pages are collectibles that you can only see by casting Revelio, with either the R key on PC or left on the d-pad on controller. You may see a ghostly outline of one without having cast it, but it won’t reveal itself to you until you do. You need to be quite near to the page, and ensure you’re facing it for it to reveal itself.

How to collect Hogwarts Legacy Revelio pages

There are a total of 150 Hogwarts Legacy Revelio pages across Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and The Highlands. They’re usually found near noteworthy landmarks and objects – examples include the Central Hall Fountain in Hogwarts, Ollivanders Wand Shop in Hogsmeade, and the Feldcroft Well in The Highlands. Collecting one nets you 80 XP, and another step towards ticking off the field guide pages Hogwarts Legacy challenges.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.