Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement guide

Want to know how to use the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement and what purpose it serves in the upcoming RPG? Fans of the Harry Potter books will know of the Room of Requirement ever since a reference to it in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. However, it makes its first appearance in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix as a chamber that presents itself whenever a person truly needs it.

Thankfully, you meet the requirements of needing its services since, in this contender for one of the best PC games this year, you are a Hogwarts student catching up on several years of missed witchcraft and wizardry education. You are introduced to the Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement by the deputy headmistress in the RPG game, one of many Hogwarts Legacy characters who help you settle into this new magical lifestyle.

Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement features

Inside the Room of Requirement, you can customise its look by casting Hogwarts Legacy spells to make new decorative items. These require resources, such as Moonstone, to conjure, and the larger the object, the more stuff you need to make it. Once placed, you can change its colour and size any time, and you’ll get a portion of your resources back if you decide you want to get rid of it.

Loom

Some objects you can conjure give you access to upgrade stations. The Loom, for example, allows you to upgrade your clothing by applying traits you’ve discovered along the main campaign. These include protection from damage against specific monster types such as Dugbogs, goblins, or trolls, which require items such as Puffskein Fur to enhance, as well as base upgrades that need materials such as Fwooper feathers, Jobberknoll feathers, Mooncalf fur, and many more. An item’s requirements depend on its type and rarity, and you can upgrade each item a total of three times and add a slot upgrade for the slot level indicated in the weapon’s upgrade screen.

Vivarium Beast Care

Inside the Room of Requirement, you may notice the greenhouse-like structure at the other end. This peaceful realm within a realm is where you can release captured beasts into a sanctuary, where you can care for them as if they were your pets. You can give these fantastic beasts treats, groom them, and even give them a little pat. Decorative structures can be altered with magic, just as they are in the Room of Requirement itself. There are also more functional items, such as beast feeders and breeding pens to keep your creatures satisfied until your return, and toy boxes filled with balls to entertain your critters.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. While WB Games says “JK Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is based on her work and it’s still unclear if she will receive royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.