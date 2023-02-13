Hogwarts Legacy is now number 1, and 2, and 3, and 4 on Steam

The new Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy is certainly proving popular, currently occupying the entire top four of the Steam sales chart, just above Valve’s own Steam Deck. Hogwarts Legacy has also broken various Twitch records, as would-be Gryffindors, Slytherins, Hufflepuffs, and Ravenclaws arrive at the school of witchcraft and wizardry, and begin to explore the sweeping Avalanche RPG game.

It’s a somewhat unusual Steam top five this week – you might be wondering how Hogwarts Legacy can occupy four slots despite being, well, only one game. Nevertheless, the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition sits firmly at number one, with the standard version at numbers two and three, and the Deluxe Edition again at number four. Just under that, down from number two last week, is Valve’s Steam Deck. I guess a lot of people are busy searching for those Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise Statue and Moon locations.

It all comes down to stock keeping units, or SKUs. When games are listed and sold on Steam, they’re assigned unique reference numbers – almost like barcodes – to differentiate them from other products. The early access versions of Hogwarts Deluxe Edition and the standard editions have two separate SKUs, as do the full, global release day editions.

So, because you have four different editions of Hogwarts Legacy – early access Deluxe, early access standard; launch day Deluxe, launch day standard – you get four different entries on Steam, ultimately reflected in sales data on Steam DB. With so many people logging in and grinding hours, you might want the Hogwarts Legacy max level cap explained, so you know exactly where all that playtime is leading.

It comes as Hogwarts Legacy sets a streaming record, overtaking Cyberpunk 2077 as the single-player game with the most concurrent viewers ever on Twitch. If you’re tuning in, check out how to find Hogwarts Legacy Twitch drops.

Alternatively, take a look at all the Hogwarts Legacy unforgivable curses and how to learn them. You might also want to find all the best Hogwarts Legacy talents, or pick up all the Hogwarts Legacy Daedalian keys, to keep the rewards rolling in.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.