Once you choose your Hogwarts Legacy talents, you’re stuck with them

There are a lot of things to bare in mind as we rapidly approach the Hogwarts Legacy release date, and yet another caveat has been added to the pile. A former QA tester on Avalanche’s Harry Potter RPG game has confirmed that, once you lock in your Hogwarts Legacy talents and spells, you can’t change them.

The ability to respec (aka changing your talent and skill builds) has become relatively commonplace in videogames these days – and man, it’s a lifesaver. I’ve changed my Diablo Immortal builds countless times, to keep up with ever-changing metas, or simply try something new, but unfortunately this feature won’t be available to those who pick up Hogwarts Legacy.

Former QA Tester Taylor ‘HogwartsInsider’ Liddell (son of Avalanche design director Chad Liddell) has taken to the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit to answer questions about the developer’s upcoming story game, revealing that respeccing doesn’t appear to be an option.

In response to a player asking “can you respec talents,” Liddell notes “I haven’t found a way to do it. Choose wisely!” They go on to clarify that “the way you approach combat can change substantially depending on your gear and talents,” hammering home once again that your choices will have a huge impact on how your adventure plays out.

It looks like you’ll have to be very careful with your choices in Hogwarts Legacy if you choose to buy it, as a recent response from the support team over at Warner Bros. confirms that you won’t be able to change up your wand or house midway through your playthrough. You can, however, make four different characters, so you’ll be able to experience each house’s storylines either way.

If you’re looking for a rundown of all of the Hogwarts Legacy spells we know about so far, be sure to check out our guide. We have also broken down the process of importing your wand and house to Hogwarts Legacy, if you fancy doing so ahead of launch.

The creator of the Harry Potter series, JK Rowling, has made a number of transphobic remarks on social media in recent years. Warner Bros. has the licence to make games based on Harry Potter. While the details of that deal aren’t publicly known, and WB Games says “J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game”, it is likely that, as the creator and owner of the Harry Potter IP, she will earn royalties from its sales. If you’d like to learn more about transgender equality or lend your support, here are two important charities we encourage you to check out: the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, and Mermaids in the UK.