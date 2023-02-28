Hogwarts Legacy made so much bank, WB is beating Tesla and Amazon

Since its release earlier in February, Harry Potter RPG game and Steam best-seller Hogwarts Legacy has made enough money that the stock price for Warner Bros. has climbed faster than that of Tesla, Amazon, or Meta, with year-to-date figures showing a significant gain for the game’s publisher, driven by Hogwart Legacy’s success. Though Sons of the Forest and Destiny 2 Lightfall have now pushed Hogwarts Legacy down the Steam most-popular chart, Warner Bros. shares have rebounded sharply after a gradual, three-year decline.

Between January 1 and February 27, Warner Bros. stock price jumped from roughly $9 USD (£7.45 GBP) per share to $16 USD (£13.24 GBP). Though still down considerably from its all-time high of $77 USD (£63.72 GBP), Warner Bros. stock has surged in price in 2023, at a rate that outstrips major S&P 500 rivals including Tesla, Amazon, and Meta.

Since the beginning of 2023, Tesla stock has increased 60%, with Meta and Amazon rising 38% and 11% respectively. Based on figures from Market Insider, in the same year-to-date period, WB stock has risen by a huge 64%. The publisher previously announced that Hogwarts Legacy sold 12 million copies during its first two weeks, earning $850 million USD (£703 million GBP) in sales.

