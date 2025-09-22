All Hollow Knight Silksong bosses in order

What are all the Silksong bosses? Pharloom is teeming with bugs of all shapes and sizes, but some are undoubtedly creepier and crawlier than others. Like Hollow Knight before it, Silksong's combat is deceptively punishing, but we've got the boss strategies you need to beat all the main and optional bosses without losing your life.

Bosses are a staple of Metroidvania games, and Hollow Knight Silksong has its fair share of challenges for Hornet. There are 48 bosses in total, with 18 main bosses and 30 optional bosses (including repeat encounters) to beat across the Silksong map. Some bosses can be skipped, while others can be substituted by going another route. Major spoilers ahead.

All Silksong bosses, locations, and rewards

Our complete list of every Silksong boss is split into all main and optional bosses to help you differentiate between the boss fights that are mandatory for progression and the ones that you can either ignore or beat later.

Here is every Silksong boss in order:

All main Silksong bosses

Boss Location Reward Moss Mother Moss Grotto (Act 1) None Bell Beast The Marrow (Act 1) Fast travel unlock, Silk Heart Lace Deep Docks (Act 1) None Fourth Chorus Far Fields (Act 1) None Sister Splinter Shellwood (Act 1) None Widow Bellhart (Act 1) Ancestral Art - Needolin Last Judge / Phantom Blasted Steps / Bilewater (Act 1) None / Cross Stitch Cogwork Dancers Cogwork Core (Act 2) None Lace (rematch) The Cradle (Act 2) None Grand Mother Silk The Cradle (Act 2) Ending unlock, Steel Soul unlock Groal the Great Bilehaven, Bilewater (Act 2) None (Required to access the Seeker's Soul to unlock Act 3) Shrine Guardian Seth Shellwood (Act 3) None Nyleth Shellwood (Act 3) Pollen Heart Palestag Verdania (Act 3) None Clover Dancers Verdania (Act 3) Conjoined Heart Skarrsinger Karmelita Far Fields (Act 3) Hunter's Heart Crust King Khann Sands of Karak (Act 3) Encrusted Heart Lost Lace The Abyss (Act 3) Ending unlock

All optional Silksong bosses

Boss Location Reward Skull Tyrant The Marrow Crown Fragment Craggler The Marrow Beast Shard Moorwing Greymoor None Skull Tyrant (rematch) Bone Bottom None Forebrothers Signis & Gron Deep Docks None Skarrgard Hunter's March None Savage Beastfly Chapel of the Beast, Hunter's March Beast Crest Savage Beastfly (rematch) Far Fields Horn Fragment Gurr the Outcast Far Fields None Disgraced Chef Lugoli Sinner's Road None Great Conchflies Blasted Steps None Phantom / Last Judge Exhaust Organ, Bilewater / Blasted Steps Cross Stitch / None Trobbio The Stage, Whispering Vaults Claw Mirror Second Sentinel High Halls Reserve Bind The Unravelled Whiteward None First Sinner The Slab Rune Rage Broodmother The Slab Gelatinous Organ Father of the Flame Wisp Thicket Wispfire Lantern Watcher at the Edge Sands of Karak Grey Memento Raging Conchfly Sands of Karak None Voltvyrm Voltnest, Sands of Karak Volt Filament Mossmother Duo Weavenest Atla Weavelight Bell Eater The Marrow (Act 3) Ability - Beastling Call Crawfather Craw Lake, Greymoor (Act 3) Craw Memento Lost Garmond Blasted Steps (Act 3) Hero's Memento Plasmified Zango Wormways (Act 3) None Tormented Trobbio The Stage, Whispering Vaults (Act 3) Dark Mirror Pinstress Mount Fay (Act 3) Pin Badge Shakra Greymoor (Act 3) None Summoned Savior Moss Grotto (Steel Mode) None Sharpe - -

How to beat Silksong bosses

Finding every Silksong boss can be difficult enough, but beating them is more often than not an even greater challenge. We've included a selection of boss strategies to help you get past some of the fiercest foes that Pharloom has to offer.

Moss Mother

Moss Mother is the very first Silksong boss fight, and serves as a gentle skill check for basic platform game mechanics. She tends to hover on either side of the battlefield but remains just within reach of Hornet's needle at the apex of her jump. Watch out for when she swoops down to attack with her stinger, which you can avoid with a simple jump. She also slams the ceiling, dislodging rocks that rain down from above.

Successive hits can stun Moss Mother, so look out for the spinning halo effect that appears above her head to sneak in a bonus hit or two. In the latter half of the fight, Moss Mother swaps out falling rocks for her own children - so much for gentle parenting. Thankfully, these crawling creatures are easily dispatched with two swift hits of your needle, leaving the battlefield free and clear for you to finish off Moss Mother unimpeded.

Bell Beast

The Bell Beast is trapped in a silk web, but don't expect her to be grateful once you use your Silkspear to free her. Instead, she decides to take all her frustration out on you. She burrows into the sea of bells that litter the battlefield, bursting out of the ground to rush or leap at Hornet with startling speed.

While the Bell Beast's moveset is fairly straightforward, her aggression can easily get the better of you, especially once she starts tossing bells around. Thankfully, our Silksong Bell Beast boss strategy guide can make taming this angry little lady a walk in the, er, bells. Upon defeat, the Bell Beast becomes the Silksong fast travel mount, similar to The Last Stag in Hollow Knight.

Lace

Lace is another skill check boss, but this fight demands that you prove your mastery over the Silksong dash skill. This lithe yet arrogant fencer wields her pin with deadly precision in a sequence of forward thrusts, swipes, and a stationary flurry attack.

Hornet's encounter with Lace mirrors the Knight's own encounter with Hornet in Hollow Knight, complete with multiple rematches. Our dedicated Silksong Lace boss strategy guide can help you emerge from this initial encounter unscathed, if not a little singed from the lava on either side of the boss room's singular platform.

You'll encounter Lace a couple more times throughout your journey, and our boss guide will help you out with her subsequent iterations.

Fourth Chorus

Fourth Chorus is one of the largest bosses we've seen in Hollow Knight, and his multiple limbs demand a defensive approach to beat. You can spot him lying in repose on the way to the Seamstress, but you need to farm Silksong Hokers and receive the Drifter's Cloak before he springs to life. The only way to inflict damage on Fourth Chorus is by hitting his face, which Hornet can comfortably reach at the apex of her jump.

Like Lace, this boss fight takes place on a platform surrounded by lava, but this one isn't half as solid. Fourth Chorus spends most of the boss fight driving his multiple limbs into the lava pool, destroying any part of the platform in its path. He also performs a large horizontal swipe across the whole boss room, which often requires a jump-dash to avoid falling into the lava while dodging it.

You can use the Drifter's Cloak to catch the wind currents on either side of the boss room if there's no platform available, but this is thankfully a rare occurrence. Further into the fight, Fourth Chorus hits the ceiling, dislodging a flurry of molten rocks. These are easily avoided, but don't take your eye off the boss - he'll keep up his usual attack patterns while they fall.

Moorwing

Moorwing is a secret boss that's all too easy to miss, even if you've left no stone in Pharloom unturned. However, that's about the easiest thing about him; if you do encounter Moorwing, you might wish you hadn't. This nasty, not-so-little moth is made of knives and spite, and his relentless assault can have you on the backfoot before you even begin.

Between the knives on his feet and his endless boomerang blades, it's essential to remain on the defensive and carefully weight up every opportunity to deal damage to Moorwing. Our Silksong Moorwing strategies can help you turn the tables, especially if you don't mind a little cheese with your bugs.

Sister Splinter

Sister Splinter is Shellwood's area boss, and she can really get under your skin without a good strategy to handle her. Unlike other bosses, she remains suspended from the ceiling throughout the fight, using her massive claws to swipe at Hornet's position. If left unchecked, she can quickly box you in with a flurry of prickly vines, leaving you unable to escape the swarm of spinning leaf insects she calls to her aid. Thankfully, our Silksong Sister Splinter strategies can cut through all the noise and bring this tricky boss crashing down to earth.

Skull Tyrant

Skull Tyrant is a colossal version of the skull scuttlers and brutes that populate the Marrow. Don't let his size intimidate you - he's actually not much more strenuous to deal with than his regular counterparts. Our Silksong Skull Tyrant strategies will help you navigate the worst dangers in this skeletal brute's underground lair.

Skull Tyrant resides in one of the earliest areas, but you can only reach this boss once you have the Silksong wall jump. Don't forget to return to Bone Bottom to fulfil the Terrible Tyrant wish for a ton of rosaries. However, be warned: after you defeat Skull Tyrant, one of its fellows will eventually appear in Bone Bottom looking to take revenge.

Widow

Widow has Silksong's Bellhart townsfolk all tied up in her silken web, and she won't release them without a fight. That's where Hornet and her trusty Needle comes in. As the next main boss, Widow is a big step up from Fourth Chorus. Her combination of deadly fury swipes and bells constantly raining from the ceiling gives you very little room to breathe, much less hit her. Thankfully, we can help you survive that fatal final phase with our Silksong Widow strategies. There's no cheese here - just a lot of patience.

Savage Beastfly

The Savage Beastfly is an optional boss that lurks in the Chapel of the Beast, accessible only via a wind current that Hornet can ride with her Drifter's Cloak. Much like the smaller flies encountered in Pharloom, the Savage Beastfly charges horizontally at Hornet once it has her in its sights.

The most challenging part of this boss battle is managing the sheer number of smaller flies the Savage Beastfly summons whenever it screams. If you're having trouble seeing the fly for the, er, flies, our Silksong Savage Beastfly strategies can help you squash this nasty bug.

Great Conchflies

The Great Conchflies are a stepping-stone boss that puts you one step closer to the Citadel Gate. These oversized coneflies drill through the floor, ceiling, and walls, continuing their trajectory through the opposite side of the boss room. Their speed and random movements makes them difficult to track, but you can predict where they'll emerge by the dust clouds that appear at their location.

This fight isn't really a challenge, especially if you practice good positioning. Watch out for when they pause their relentless drilling to spit a projectile dart that travels diagonally and bounces off the boss room's boundaries. This boss encounter ends once you down one of them and the other flies off - but is it truly over?

Last Judge

The Last Judge is the final boss of Act 1, and where your muscle memory is truly put to the test. She's that rare breed of Silksong boss that's both fast and large, which makes her particularly difficult to beat. She wields a war thurible to deadly effect - tossing, spinning, and dragging it around, and it takes a nimble player to avoid it. In the latter stages of the fight, Last Judge ignites the thurible, filling the boss room with deadly waves of fire. Our Silksong Last Judge strategies can help you master your positioning for this intense boss fight.

Cogwork Dancers

While most Silksong bosses are strategically taxing, the Cogwork Dancers are emotionally so. This identical pair of automaton performers dance around the boss room in perfect synchronicity, which makes them pretty easy to predict. They telegraph their movements shortly before they perform them, and occasionally come together to embrace each other in a powerful attack right at centre stage.

There are four phases in this fight, which get faster and more out of sync until you eventually destroy one of them at the end of the third phase. What follows is a final phase that's as heartbreaking as it is straightforward, as the last dancer mournfully continues his performance alone. Prepare to cry.

Trobbio

Known as the "Master of the Stage, the Brush, and the Voice," Trobbio is a fame-hungry thespian who roams Pharloom looking for a new audience. Hornet has a front-row seat for his show, as he summons a line of fireworks with an explosive flap of his butterfly wings. His projectiles detonate into vertical and diagonal crosses, so try to stay low when he throws them around the stage.

Don't underestimate Trobbio's spin attack either; his initial charge is easily avoided, but the twin cyclones that travel outwards from his position once he slows down can do some serious damage. As challenging as Trobbio may be, he's only of the few bosses in Silksong that's more of a friendly rival than a deadly foe. Keep the pressure on him, and you should wrap his performance pretty quickly.

Seth

Seth is an ancient guardian who claims to have been chosen by the Voice. He's also imbued with incredible strength and stamina that lets him absorb attacks with his shield, then lunge forward to strike with his pin. This makes him particularly dangerous in close quarters. It's better to dodge his aggressive assault than try to break his guard; just wait for him to finish his animation before you retaliate.

Occasionally, Seth positions himself on one side of Hornet as he leaps into the air and throws his shield at her, then zips to the other side to catch it after it bounces. He also tosses his shield across the boss room, and can even teleport to its position to quickly close distance. However, his most dangerous attack is the AoE shockwave he emits after he plunges shield-first into the floor.

Seth has a heartfelt backstory outside of Silksong. He's a fan-created character designed by Seth Goldman, a Hollow Knight fan who passed away several years ago from Ewing Sarcoma. In Goldman's own words, "[Seth's] really cool." After you beat him, you can encounter Seth as a wandering NPC throughout Pharloom.

Skarrsinger Karmelita

Skarrsinger Karmelita is a graceful ant monarch who dances to her own tune, so interrupt it at your peril. She twirls her twin dual-bladed daggers and flips through the air, which makes her difficult to pin down. When she leaps to either side of the stage, a line of sharp spikes erupts from the earth directly ahead of her position, so resist the urge to dash in for a quick hit.

Before you can face Karmelita, prepare to deal with her horde of red ant minions. This gauntlet can take a heavy toll on your health before you even begin to fight her, so bring enough close-range AoE to deal with them quickly. Thankfully, Karmelita's attack sequence only becomes a real problem in her second phase, when she cycles through them at breakneck speed. It's not the first time we've battled deadly bosses in front of an audience in Hollow Knight, and Hornet's dance with Karmelita is a performance to remember. Don't get stage fright.

Sharpe

Steel Assassin Sharpe isn't in the base game, but we expect him to star in the Silksong DLC. Sharpe is a bona fide bug hunter, and Hornet is his next target. Sharpe will likely have a big role to play in Pharloom's lore. He's also brought two allies to help him subdue Hornet, which we expect to also appear during his encounters. One of Sharpe's companions bears a close resemblance to Steel Soul Jinn, a Dirtmouth merchant with unknown masters. No doubt we'll uncover the Sharpe's true motivations as Hornet continues her quest.

Now that you're familiar with the Silksong bosses, prepare to face them. We recommend picking up the best Silksong Mask Shards and Silksong Pale Oil on your travels for free health and damage upgrades. Our selection of the best Silksong Tools can also help you survive the stickiest situations.