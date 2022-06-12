Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to Game Pass day one

The first new Hollow Knight: Silksong gameplay has been revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase – and, even more shockingly, we got confirmation of a Silksong Game Pass release, and it’ll be available on PC and Xbox day one on Microsoft’s service.

It’s been a long wait for any news of Hollow Knight: Silksong, with developer Team Cherry insisting back in 2019 that it will only release the game when it “matches the quality and scale of Hollow Knight.” Team Cherry has also been firm that it will only name a release date once it is “100% certain” that the game will be ready in time. Well, that time is nearly here, and it seems like it could be available in either 2022 or 2023.

If you’re into 2D action platforming games, metroidvanias, or even soulslike games, Hollow Knight is a must-try. Don’t be like me, who put it off for years with just a tentative poking at the first couple of hours. It’s one of the standout games of its type – there’s good reason why so many people have been eagerly anticipating this next game in the series. One fan has even been posting drawings every day until Silksong releases.

You can check out the trailer below:

More to follow…

This is a breaking story from the Xbox and Bethesda showcase broadcast at Summer Games Fest on June 12, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and all its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

Keep your eyes on PCGamesN’s news hub and our Twitter and Facebook pages for all the latest stories from the biggest gaming show of the summer. To watch the broadcast live, check out our story on the Xbox and Bethesda showcase start time.

Additional contributions from Chris J Capel.