Hollow Knight Silksong is a hard game. Annoyingly so, a lot of people believe. So many people that developer Team Cherry quickly patched it to make several bosses easier. Still, the soulslike and Metroidvania DNA makes every encounter a difficult battle and many players, myself included, still haven't finished the game. Other players, however, are making strides. YouTuber 'HuntHussle' appears to be the first person to complete the entire game without taking damage, a feat so Herculean that I can't wrap my head around it.

The whole point of a soulslike game is that you return to a bonfire after death, forced to recover your currency from your place of death, however treacherous that may be. In the middle of a boss battle? Guess you'll have to try again. On the edge of a cliff? Don't get too close to the dangerous drop now.

Hollow Knight Silksong embodies these soulslike aspects while adding in the Metroidvania trappings of exploration and unlocking new mechanics. However, does it really count as a soulslike any more if you never have to use a bonfire?

Not only did HuntHussle not return to a bonfire-a deathless run which, while impressive, has been completed before-they didn't take a single hit of damage the entire game. Not one misstep, not one overextension, not one mistimed jump. And then there's the rest of us, struggling to even finish the game.

Maybe you're better than me. Maybe you've finished the game before getting distracted by Hades 2. But how many times did you die? How many hits did you take in each attempt at beating Nyleth or Lost Lace? My guess is innumerable. I don't intend to diminish your feat here, finishing this game is a monumental task in and of itself, but to do it without taking a single hit? It's nothing short of astounding.

Then you've got the time. HuntHussle completes their feat in just over two hours, which is probably the time I spent exploring the game's first area. Of course, they are mainlining the story, ignoring side content, and skipping every fight they possibly can, but it just goes to show the skill ceiling is beyond anything you could imagine.

If you watch the full video of the run, there are two oh-so-near misses against Trobbio, which is probably when the record comes closest to ending. However, HuntHussle's parrying and dashing skills come to the forefront and they make it through unscathed.

If you're looking to complete this impressive challenge yourself, start by learning everything you can about the Silksong bosses. You could also improve your chances by grabbing the best gaming monitor. Then, well, git gud I guess.

How many hits did you take in your Silksong playthrough? Let us know in our community Discord server, where dreams of becoming the best Hollow Knight player go to die. I mean, where readers and staff hang out to discuss the latest gaming news.