What are the best Hollow Knight Silksong mods? With seven years of hype and anticipation surrounding the release of Silksong, it's no surprise that the game is receiving plenty of attention from people who ordinarily wouldn't touch a Metroidvania. Most gamers were aware that Hollow Knight was a difficult game, but it's clear many of the new players coming to Silksong were not aware of this fact.

With Team Cherry, the developers of the Hollow Knight series, unwilling to compromise on its vision, it's down to the Metroidvania game's community to come to the rescue with Hollow Knight Silksong mods. Whether you're looking for a way to tone down the game's punishing difficulty or you're looking to save yourself some time by cutting out all those boss runbacks, there's something for everyone here.

The best Hollow Knight Silksong mods are:

Bonfire Teleport

Sure, having access to the Silksong fast travel does make getting around parts of the map easier, but it could be even more convenient. You've spent all that time (and in some cases, Rosaries) unlocking benches; now it's time to upgrade them using kassent's Bonfire Teleport mod.

All you need to do is open up your map and select any of the bench icons to instantly teleport to that location. Unlike some other teleport mods out there, this one is hassle-free and seamlessly integrates into the game like it was always part of it.

Hidden Wall Flicker

A common trope in Metroidvanias is the use of hidden walls, rewarding players for spotting environmental clues and tiny details. If you're the type of player who doesn't pick up on these clues very well, then OrionBonnie's Hidden Wall Flicker mod makes it easy to spot these secret paths without removing them outright. Certain walls will now flicker a darker color, shimmer with particles, and emit particle paths to ensure you never miss a concealed entrance.

Boss Health Bar

One of the most frustrating parts about going up against the Silksong bosses is the lack of any health bar to indicate how long the fight is going to take. With xiaohai's Health Bar mod, you can now see exactly how much damage you're dealing per attack, in addition to each enemy receiving a health bar. When you're up against a boss, the screen displays a large health bar at the bottom of the screen, letting you know exactly when you should go for the kill.

What's more, this mod is customizable, down to the placement and appearance of the health bars. If you only want to see the health bars on bosses, you can disable the bars on regular enemies. Likewise, you can choose to display a numerical value for the remaining health on each enemy to break down exactly how many attacks you need to land before ending the fight.

Rebirth Anywhere

If you hate boss runbacks, you're definitely going to love kassent's Stakes of Marika - Rebirth Anywhere mod. Inspired by Elden Ring's Stakes of Marika system that essentially act as checkpoints, Rebirth Anywhere respawns you at the scene entrance instead of forcing you to travel back from a bench. This applies to any death, from boss fights to tough platforming sections, saving you plenty of time across a single playthrough.

Please note, there are some sections of the game where you're expected to die, triggering scenes that play after your death. Fortunately, there's a hotkey to activate this mod mid-game, giving you the flexibility to use it whenever you're starting to get riled up against certain bosses.

Boss Retry Menu

Similarly to the Rebirth Anywhere mod, Pilout's Boss Retry Menu introduces a screen after you die, giving you the option to retry the boss fight or return to a bench so you can change your loadout. Some users have asked Pilout to make it so that your tools replenish after respawning, but they haven't added that feature to avoid making the game too easy. You can, however, add it yourself using REALMWTH's Tools Auto Replenish mod alongside this one.

Easy Mode

Team Cherry is in the process of fine-tuning the game's difficulty level, but looking at the changelog, these adjustments may not be what some players are after. Some people want to change the difficulty level, but not in the way that the developers had in mind.

Fortunately, the Relaxed Mode mod from didrio tones down the difficulty by making sweeping changes to the gameplay, including increased rosary and shard rates, reduced damage from enemies, and much more. If Silksong is too difficult for you, this will help make your experience much easier.

Always Have Compass

The Silksong map can be painful to navigate if you're new to these types of games, particularly at the beginning, where you're forced to pick between your limited number of Silksong Tools. Most games typically let you see where you are on the map without impunity, and now with LordGregory's Always Have Compass mod, you don't have to make that difficult decision.

If this appeals to you, you may also want to check out LordGregory's Always Have Magnet Effect mod, pulling in both rosaries and shards for you without needing either of these tools equipped.

Instant Rosaries

Save yourself the hassle of going on Silksong Rosary farming runs with ez's Simple Rosary Cheat, granting you 1,000 rosaries with a single keystroke. Now whenever you meet a merchant, you never have to worry about not having enough money on you. All you have to do is push F3, and you will immediately have all the money you need.

Luma HDR

If you own a high-end television or gaming monitor, the Luma HDR mod is essential as it adds native HDR to the game; for everyone else, there's still merit in downloading this if you're a stickler for accurate colors.

While you can rely on Windows 11's Auto HDR feature to provide a similar effect, this doesn't have the same impact as native HDR, providing you with a cleaner image overall. This effect really needs to be seen to understand the impact it has, so be sure to watch the video above if you still have any doubts.

Shadow Dash

If you're a fan of the original Hollow Knight, then the new version of the Silksong Dash ability might frustrate you due to its lack of invincibility frames. Using Null_993's Shadow Dash mod, you can add iframes to the dash, in addition to settings that let you change the dash speed multiplier, making it possible to zip around Pharloom much faster than before.

All Enemies Drop Rosary Beads

The decision to have certain enemies drop rosary beads was a deliberate choice by Team Cherry. However, if you want to make things easier on yourself, you can use YukkuriC's All Enemies Drop Rosary Beads mod to receive a reward every time you defeat something. The number of rosaries you receive is based on the total health of an enemy, and this also applies to bosses, so you never end a fight without being slightly richer.

Silksong Multiplayer

No one expected Silksong to be one of the best co-op games, but this could potentially happen in the future thanks to this mod. Created by nek5, SilklessCoop lets you play alongside your friends in the same instance of the game.

Keep in mind that this is nek5's first mod, so watch out for the lengthy installation process, in addition to numerous bugs that will need to be ironed out. As a proof of concept, it shows there's a lot of potential here for a potential co-op version of Silksong, definitely one to keep an eye on.

How to install Silksong mods

Before you install any mods, we highly recommend that you back up your save file first (the save directory is located in 'AppData\LocalLow\Team Cherry\Hollow Knight Silksong'). While you shouldn't have any issues, it never hurts to be safe on the off chance that you experience any issues.

Silksong uses the same engine as Hollow Knight, which is why there are so many mods available despite the game being out for just over a week. We can confirm these steps work on both the Xbox Game Pass and Steam versions, with the only difference being the location of your game directory folders.

Here are the steps to install Hollow Knight Silksong mods:

Download the latest version of BepInEx 5 from GitHub.

Extract the contents of the .zip folder into your Silksong game directory (where the game executable is located).

Boot up Silksong to initialize BepInEx 5, then close the game.

You should find a new 'BepInEx' folder inside the game directory.

Locate the 'Plugins' folder inside BepInEx and extract the contents of your downloaded mods into it.

It's worth taking a quick look at the posts section of any mod you download to double-check if there are any potential conflicts you might run into. That said, we haven't had any issues running multiple mods, so your mileage may vary.

Those are some of the best Silksong mods available, but stay tuned as we'll be adding more to the list as they arrive. With these mods at your disposal, you should be well on your way to completing the single-player game, so read our Silksong endings guide to see how to obtain the true ending.