Hollow Knight Silksong patch 4 has just landed in public beta on Steam, making this Team Cherry's second update of the week. The developer clearly isn't ready to stop tweaking its masterpiece yet, and this latest overhaul includes some welcome improvements to controller support and a first pass at a new Simplified Chinese translation, which led to the game being review-bombed by players in China.

Choosing between the best Silksong tools is always tough, and there are never enough slots to take everything you want. Those tough decisions are part of why we rank Hollow Knight Silksong among the best Metroidvanias - you can read Nat's glowing review for a full rundown - but it also means each tool needs to excel to earn a spot in your loadout.

The Multibinder tool is a great risk-reward option. It swaps out your traditional three-mask heal animation for a slightly slower, two-part restoration that grants you two masks with each step. With patch 4, at the request of the community, Team Cherry has made it even stronger. The first stage will now clear you of Muckmaggots (previously you only got a single animation to remove them, as though using the standard bind).

The update also corrects the Multibinder's "unintentionally long bind time" when being used with the Shaman crest. Elsewhere, the patch fixes instances where Hornet could lose her 'plasmified' state unintentionally, such as if it was active while using Bellway travel, and resolves an issue where Styx wouldn't hand out rosaries when receiving the Queen's Egg.

Following the previous patch's introduction of Dualsense Edge and Mac controller support, Team Cherry has now switched over to Unity's input system, which it says should improve pad performance overall and allow more devices to be recognized. As a Dualsense user, I'd certainly rate it as the best PC controller, so it's good news to see its upmarket sibling get attention.

The patch also includes a new Simplified Chinese script, following a wave of negative reviews that slammed the game's poor localization at launch. Team Cherry cautions that the new translation is "a basic implementation only, to be refined and updated based on player feedback." That's probably for the best, as early responses via the game's Steam forum suggest that there's still work to be done.

Hollow Knight Silksong patch 4 is live now via the public beta branch, listed as update 1.0.28954. You can check the patch notes courtesy of Team Cherry. There are also some "smaller tweaks and fixes" that aren't listed, and we have seen some of those prove to be quietly significant in past updates, so be sure to keep your eye out for anything that might have changed.

