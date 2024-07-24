New action roguelike Hollow Survivors is now completely free to try

Hollow Survivors immediately caught our attention with its visual style. Its retro pixel aesthetic calls to mind arcade classics like Double Dragon and Golden Axe, but has the higher fidelity of more modern takes on the art style as seen in Rogue Legacy, Moonlighter, or Sea of Stars. There also appears to be a lot of substance beneath this pleasant exterior, which interested players can now check out for themselves as the upcoming game has just made a free demo available through its Prologue’s launch.

Hollow Survivors combines the roguelike game genre with dungeon crawling and hack and slash combat design. In it, players are cast as a character called a Hollow and must try to fight their way up to the top of a tower filled with monsters to take down a group of nefarious cultists.

As a roguelike, this involves upgrading and customizing the Hollow’s weapon loadout, abilities, and appearance. Souls collected during runs can be put toward permanent upgrades that carry over into future attempts, making weapons like scythes and axes stronger and the Hollow better able to tackle regular enemies and tough bosses. There’s also a settlement rebuilding feature included, which sees the player learning more about the game’s fiction through conversations with fellow Hollows.

Hollow Survivors Prologue, the new demo, shows off a section of the game ahead of its upcoming launch, sometime in Q3 of this year. The free prologue is available on Steam now, and you can grab it right here.

