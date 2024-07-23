There are some moments in gaming that will live with you forever. The first time you step out of the vault in Fallout 3, when you finally take down the Capra Demon in Dark Souls, the moonshot in Portal 2. For me, and I suspect many people of a certain age, the intro to the original Homeworld sits up there. Now fully revamped in the Homeworld Remastered Collection it’s been brought to an entirely new audience and with the current Steam sale you can grab it for less than a coffee. Well – a big coffee.

Containing both the original game and its sequel, the Homeworld Remastered Collection stands as the best way to experience both these RTS game classics. Though the originals hold up surprisingly well many years later – they’re both included in the package as extras – the extra lick of paint and shine added with the remaster is nothing less than stunning. The game’s soundtrack has also received the same amount of attention, which can only help newcomers get immersed in the strategic action like we did way back in 1999.

Not only is the Homeworld Remastered Collection a feast for the eyes and ears, it’s got some deliciously challenging RTS action going on too. Think of it like Command & Conquer in space and you’ll be half way there – then slap on an extra layer of complexity with the third dimension and you’ll make it over the finishing line. This is a game of colossal motherships spitting out hordes of tiny fighters, engaging in deadly dances of death in the depths of space, and it’s surprisingly intuitive to pick up and play.

If you’ve ever watched Star Wars or Battlestar Galactica and wondered how you’d fare as commander of a fleet, or read some classic sci-fi and wanted a space epic with narrative depth, then there’s really no excuse to not grab the Homeworld Remastered Collection. Especially as you can do so for a price that verges on the criminal.

You can pick up the Homeworld Remastered Collection with 90% off until Thursday July 25, so you’ll have to act fast. This takes it down to $3.99 / £2.69 from its original price of $34.99 / £26.99, so grab it on Steam if you’re looking to blast off into strategy heaven.

