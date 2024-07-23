We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Homeworld Remastered Collection is less than $4 so grab it or else

At this price you might as well jump into the Homeworld Remastered Collection and find out why it’s so highly regarded so many years later.

The Homeworld Remastered Collection is less than $4 so grab it or else: A giant ship is surrounded by smaller ships and laser beams.
Alex McHugh's Avatar

Published:

Homeworld Remastered Collection 

There are some moments in gaming that will live with you forever. The first time you step out of the vault in Fallout 3, when you finally take down the Capra Demon in Dark Souls, the moonshot in Portal 2. For me, and I suspect many people of a certain age, the intro to the original Homeworld sits up there. Now fully revamped in the Homeworld Remastered Collection it’s been brought to an entirely new audience and with the current Steam sale you can grab it for less than a coffee. Well – a big coffee.

Containing both the original game and its sequel, the Homeworld Remastered Collection stands as the best way to experience both these RTS game classics. Though the originals hold up surprisingly well many years later – they’re both included in the package as extras – the extra lick of paint and shine added with the remaster is nothing less than stunning. The game’s soundtrack has also received the same amount of attention, which can only help newcomers get immersed in the strategic action like we did way back in 1999.

Not only is the Homeworld Remastered Collection a feast for the eyes and ears, it’s got some deliciously challenging RTS action going on too. Think of it like Command & Conquer in space and you’ll be half way there – then slap on an extra layer of complexity with the third dimension and you’ll make it over the finishing line. This is a game of colossal motherships spitting out hordes of tiny fighters, engaging in deadly dances of death in the depths of space, and it’s surprisingly intuitive to pick up and play.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’ve ever watched Star Wars or Battlestar Galactica and wondered how you’d fare as commander of a fleet, or read some classic sci-fi and wanted a space epic with narrative depth, then there’s really no excuse to not grab the Homeworld Remastered Collection. Especially as you can do so for a price that verges on the criminal.

You can pick up the Homeworld Remastered Collection with 90% off until Thursday July 25, so you’ll have to act fast. This takes it down to $3.99 / £2.69 from its original price of $34.99 / £26.99, so grab it on Steam if you’re looking to blast off into strategy heaven.

If you’re looking for something else, you can take a look at our guide to the best space games out there right now, as well as our picks for the best strategy games you can play.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Alex is a news writer who's been PC gaming since the IBM Compatible days who was formerly found smashing words into Wargamer, Fanatical, and Green Man Gaming. Utterly obsessed with RPG games especially his beloved Morrowind, you'll also find him covering the latest Dead by Daylight updates and diving into everything around The Elder Scrolls Online. When not hunting down news stories, you can find him enthusing wildly about his Warhammer 40k Word Bearers army or trying to write his own fiction.