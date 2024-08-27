In recent history, it feels like if a videogame isn’t delayed at some point during its pre-launch cycle, something’s gone wrong. There’s the infamous Cyberpunk 2077, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2, then my all-time favorite, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Where there’s a game, there’s often a delay. Thankfully, these are normally just for a few months, but Kien, an obscure pixel platformer built for the Game Boy Advance was delayed for 22 years, finally releasing in cartridge form back in July, 2024. The developer, AgeofGames, however, isn’t done, as it’s lready moved onto a brand new project – Homini et Armi: The End of Knights.

Now 22 years is a long time. It works out dangerously close to the year I was born, and is probably older than a lot of my game industry colleagues. In that timeframe AgeofGames has released a few other strategy games and fantasy-inspired RPGs, but none have quite had the history of Kien.

22 years later, Kien is finally out of the way, but instead of taking a break the team has moved on to create Homini et Armi: The End of Knights – quite the name, I’ll admit.

You’re thrust into the boots of a Condottiero, a mercenary captain leading the company of Homini d’Arme into battle. In a similar vein to other turn-based strategy games, you’ll have to juggle managerial duties and weave your own political webs, while simultaneously considering the best time to strike at your opponents.

Combat takes place on a hexagonal battleground, where you’ll command your units to attack and defend. Each has its own different terrain types, and you’ll use real-life 15th-century tactics to outwit your foes.

But, when the blood dries and relative peace ensues, you’ll discover more about your adventuring party, most of which are inspired by real historical figures. Each character has their own unique skills influenced by their respective backgrounds, so you’ll need to choose your allies wisely.

As someone with a Master’s in War Studies, it’s the little touches that make Homini et Armi so special. You can switch your language settings to 15th-century Italian, or experience it in contemporary English, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. If I wasn’t sold on the game already, I am now.

Announced at Gamescom 2024, AgeofGames hasn’t confirmed the Homini et Armi: The End of Knights release date just yet. Hopefully it won’t be 22 years from now (or 23 if the team’s looking to break a new record), but it’s worth wishlisting it on Steam just in case.

