Honkai Star Rail 1.1 compensation gives you free Stellar Jade

As the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update launches, there’s great news for players looking to grab one of the incoming characters on the Honkai Star Rail banners. Due to the extended server maintenance period, developer HoYoverse is offering you a sizable pile of Stellar Jade as compensation to help you buy Star Rail Passes and grab your Honkai Star Rail faves in the gacha anime game.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.1 release date is here, and the update was preceded by roughly five hours of downtime for server maintenance. As such, compensation is being handed out that anyone who has reached Trailblaze level four prior to the update is eligible to claim. In addition to this, a further bug compensation doubles that amount, giving you a total of 600 Stellar Jade able to be claimed for free.

In order to get this free Stellar Jade, you’ll just need to head to your in-game mail, where the compensation should be sent within five hours of the update’s launch. You’ll have until the server maintenance for Honkai Star Rail 1.2 to claim the first set of Stellar Jade, while the second amount must be claimed by July 7, giving you plenty of time to pick it up.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 compensation details

Server Maintenance Compensation

Compensation: Stellar Jade x300

Stellar Jade x300 Eligible recipients: Trailblazers at or above Trailblaze Level 4 before June 7, 2023 at 6am (UTC+8).

Trailblazers at or above Trailblaze Level 4 before June 7, 2023 at 6am (UTC+8). Closing date: Please claim before the version 1.2 server maintenance.

Bug Compensation

Compensation: Stellar Jade x300

Stellar Jade x300 Eligible recipients: Trailblazers at or above Trailblaze Level 4 before June 7, 2023 at 6am (UTC+8).

Trailblazers at or above Trailblaze Level 4 before June 7, 2023 at 6am (UTC+8). Closing date: Please claim before July 7, 2023 at 23:59 (UTC+8).

While I’m tempted to save up my Star Rail Passes and Stellar Jade for the rumored arrival of Kafka in the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update, I’m extremely tempted by Silver Wolf. With her ability to alter enemy weaknesses to ones your current team can take advantage of, the hacker promises to be one of those characters that’s going to be useful for a long time to come.

