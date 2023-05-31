Honkai Star Rail 1.1 event offers double rewards to help with grinding

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 will be handing out double rewards in a new event to help save players some time while they Calyx grind for new characters.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 event offers double rewards to help with grinding: anime girl with silver hair holding a gun
Ethan Anderson

Published:

Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 Garden of Plenty event will provide double rewards for Calyxes for a limited time. This is the anime game‘s first major update, so most players will want to pull for nearly every new character that gets added to the Honkai Star Rail roster. The problem there is that a ton of grinding needs to be done to get those new additions up to par when it comes to high-level battles.

Garden of Plenty is here to help with some of the seemingly-endless grind by giving double rewards for both golden and crimson Calyxes. This means that you can grind for either general level-up materials, or items that are needed for Traces and Light Cones.

The event will give those extra rewards 12 times per day for as long as it’s live, so you’ll need to pick and choose for grind spots wisely. For those who play HoYoverse’s other popular RPG, Garden of Plenty functions similarly to Overflowing Mastery in Genshin Impact.

Garden of Plenty lasts from July 10 to July 17, so it’ll be coming later on in the update. Given its start and end dates, you’ll likely be using it to grind for the next Imaginary user, Luocha, in the second half of Honkai Star Rail version 1.1.

The extra rewards can even be used to item farm for Kafka and Blade before version 1.2 comes around.

YouTube Thumbnail

The new five-star Quantum user, Silver Wolf, will be available on the first 1.1 banner, but even those who pull for her early should get some use out of Garden of Plenty, especially if you’re trying to raise her up to max level with high Traces.

And if you’re short on Stellar Jade while pulling for all the new upcoming characters, be sure to check out the current list of Honkai Star Rail codes to give yourself a few more pulls.

Lover of RPG games and all things Zelda, Pokémon, Dragon Age, or Tales related. Currently covering a whole lot of Genshin Impact for sites like GameSpot and PCGamesN, with past experience as Deputy Guides Editor for Twinfinite.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.