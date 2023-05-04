Looking for the best Honkai Star Rail Asta build? Building Asta into your Honkai Star Rail squad is a perfect lesson in never turning your nose up at a free character in a gacha game. The inquisitive leader of the Herta Space Station is offered up as the first character you’ll roll for in the game’s warp tutorial, and by turning the heat up just a little with her, she can be baked into a mighty addition to any team in need of speed and attack buffs or break effectivity.

Getting the most out of what Honkai Star Rail gives you for free is important

What is the best Honkai Star Rail Asta build?

The best Asta build is:

Light Cone – But the Battle Isn’t Over or Memories of the Past

– or Relics – Thief of Shooting Meteor (four-piece set)

– Thief of Shooting Meteor (four-piece set) Planar Ornaments – Talia: Kingdom of Banditry or Sprightly Vonwacq

– or Eidolons – Moon Speaks in Wax and Wane

We’ve broken our picks down into individual sections below, each with handy context for how we’ve landed on the best Asta build.

Best Asta Light Cones

The best Asta Light Cones are:

But the Battle Isn’t Over (five-Star)

Memories of the Past (four-Star)

Chorus (three-star)

Meshing Cogs (three-Star)

Ideally, Asta should be built to accentuate her buffing ability, which is why we’ve gone for But the Battle Isn’t Over as a great five-star Light Cone for her. While it may be ideal for Bronya, it also perfectly suits Asta’s needs for constant uptime on her speed-boosting ultimate too. Alternatively, you can build Asta into a break machine, which Memories of the Past offers in spades, albeit with lesser energy regeneration.

Best Asta Relics

The best Asta Relics are:

Relic Effect Thief of Shooting Meteor (four-piece set) Increases break effect by 16%. When Asta inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates three energy.

From the early outset, Asta’s Meteor Storm skill sets her up to be a weakness-breaking powerhouse for any team. At its base level, it will hit random enemy targets five times helping to trigger her attack-boost talent, but when facing a lone, fire-vulnerable boss, her ability to weakness break skyrockets. As such, this easily acquired set does wonders for her break effectiveness.

Best Asta Planar Ornaments

The best Asta Planar Ornaments are:

Planar Ornament Effect Sphere Link rope Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2-piece) Increases Asta’s break effect by 16%. When Asta’s SPD reaches 145 or higher, she’ll receive an extra 20% break effect. Talia’s Nailscrap Town Talia’s Exposed Electric Wire Sprightly Vonwacq (2-piece) Increases Asta’s energy regeneration rate by 5%. When Asta reaches 120 SPD or higher, her action will be advanced forward by 40% immediately upon entering battle. Vonwacq’s Island of Birth Vonwacq’s Islandic Coast

Our first option, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry, will usually be the more popular choice as it provides Asta with additional break effect, which her multi-hitting skill does in spades. Her innate speed-increasing kit means you’ll always be getting the extra 20% and suits teams where she’s the only fire-aligned character with DPS being handled elsewhere.

We would suggest our second option, Sprightly Vonwacq, only in situations where you’ve got the fire weakness covered by another team member, which lets Asta focus on speed-tuning the team.

Best Asta Eidolon

The best Asta Eidolon is:

Eidolon Effect Level 2: Moon Speaks in Wax and Wane After using her ultimate, Asta’s charging stacks will not be reduced in the next turn.

Thankfully, most of Asta’s Eidolon value comes pretty early. Moon Speaks in Wax and Wane allows Asta the chance to use her ultimate on any turn without dropping her highly valuable charging stacks on her allies, which boosts attack for the entire team by up to 40%(or more with Traces levelled). Allowing Asta to juggle both the massive speed increase from her ultimate and her attack-boosting passive is key to her viability.

Asta Ascension Materials

Asta’s Ascension Materials are:

(Ascension only) Endotherm Chitin

Destroyer’s Final Road

Stellaris Symphony/Ancestral Hymn/Harmonic Tune

Silvermane Medal/Silvermane Insignia/Silvermane Badges

Stellaris Symphony and Ancestral Hymns will be the tougher ones to grind out on lower difficulties of Calyx (Crimson) in the early game, so we would recommend saving any Undying Embers from your banner rolling and opting to grab any monthly Harmonic Tunes at the ember exchange. You can then simply synthesise the necessary materials until the more rewarding Calyxes become available later on.

We’re sure that the details of our best Asta build will be a welcome switch-up to your Honkai Star Rail team comp, and the great thing is that you don’t even have to worry about warping or performing any arduous rerolls for her since she’s absolutely free.