Want to know what the best Honkai Star Rail Bronya build is? If you somehow win at the gacha and get this five-star character, you will have the current best support character in Honkai Star Rail at launch. She is a Wind/Harmony type with access to some skills worth putting on any team as an enabler for DPS characters to do what they do best: kill things.

We recommend using the best Honkai Star Rail Bronya build, which pivots this Honkai Star Rail character as pure support. This is because her abilities can dispel debuffs from allies while granting them an extra turn. She can also increase attack and critical damage for all allies by a significant amount with her ultimate skill. If you pull Bronya from the Honkai Star Rail warps, you will have one of the best characters in the Honkai Star Rail tier list, so here’s how you can fully take advantage of her power.

What is the best Honkai Star Rail Bronya build?

The best Bronya build is:

Light Cone – Memories of the Past or Meshing Cogs

– Memories of the Past or Meshing Cogs Relics – Eagle of Twilight Line (four-piece set) or Musketeer of Wild Wheat (four-piece set)

– Eagle of Twilight Line (four-piece set) or Musketeer of Wild Wheat (four-piece set) Planar Ornaments – Fleet of the Ageless

– Fleet of the Ageless Eidolons – Level 4: Take by Surprise

To help explain why this particular Bronya build is so good, we’ve broken our picks into individual sections below, each with handy context for why that item is our top pick.

Best Bronya Light Cones

The best Light Cones for Bronya are:

Memories of the Past (four-star)

Meshing Cogs (three-star)

For this support build, you can equip Meshing Cogs, which focuses on regenerating energy when enemies hit Bronya. This can be an effective strategy if you find she can tank the damage, but ideally, you want something more offensive, which is why Memories of the Past is the best Honkai Star Rail Light Cone for Bronya. Not only does the Break Effect increase dramatically, but she also gains the same energy regen bonus by attacking enemies instead. Since you want to keep her around, these bonuses work better for the party.

Best Bronya Relic Sets

The best Relics for Bronya are:

Relic Effect Eagle of Twilight Line (four-piece set) Increases Wind damage by 10%. After the wearer uses Ultimate, their action is Advanced Forward by 25%. Musketeer of Wild Wheat (four-piece set) Attack increases by 12%. The wearer’s speed increases by 6%, and basic attack damage increases by 10%.

We’re strapped the Eagle of Twilight Line four-piece set as it grants her the ability to act again quickly following the typically slow Ultimate. If you don’t happen to have one to mind, then Musketeer of Wild Wheat can grant you additional attack power, as well as a base speed increase and a jump in her basic attack by 10%.

Best Bronya Planar Ornament

The best Planar Ornament for Bronya is:

Planar Ornament Effect Sphere Link Rope Fleet of the Ageless (two-piece) Increases the wearer’s max HP by 12%. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, all allies’ attack increases by 8%. The Xianzhou Luofu’s Celestial Ark The Xianzhou Luofu’s Ambrosial Arbor Vines

The Fleet of the Ageless Planar Ornament merges well with Bronya as it keeps her healthy, but if you can get her speed up to 120 or higher, she can further increase your allies’ attack. Additionally, since she can enable her teammates to act outside the original turn order with her Combat Redeployment skill, this boost in their attack can be vital in more brutal fights.

Best Bronya Eidolon

The best Eidolon for Bronya is:

Eidolon Effect Level 4: Take by Surprise After an ally uses a basic attack on an enemy with Wind weakness, Bronya immediately launches a follow-up attack on the target, dealing Wind damage equal to 80% of Bronya’s basic attack damage. This effect triggers once per turn.

With the addition of her Wind damage and attack buffs from equipped items, having this additional buff can make any encounter against foes with a Wind weakness a breeze. Note that it triggers after every basic attack, not just the ones that exploit the Wind weakness, making this trigger more often than you might expect.

Bronya Ascension Materials

Bronya’s Ascension Materials are:

Silvermane Medal/Silvermane Insignia/Silvermane Badges

Storm Eye

Credits

Thankfully, you don’t need to go too far out of your way to get ascension materials for Bronya. She requires many credits, so finish missions or visit Calyx in Great Mine to farm some money. The Silvermane Badge, Silvermane Insignia, and Silvermane Medals are all items you can find on Silvermane army personnel in the Outlying Snow Plains or the Corridor of Fading Echoes on Everwinter Shadewalkers. The Insignias and Medals will begin to appear at Equilibrium level 2+ and Equilibrium level 4+, respectively. Finally, you can farm Stagnant Shadows in Rivet Town to get Storm Eyes.

That is the best Honkai Star Rail Bronya build for a pure support role in your party. This bears repeating. If you manage to pull this character, she is the best support character right now to put in your Honkai Star Rail team comp. However, it’s not the end of the world if you don’t manage to get her as other support characters fulfil similar roles, such as Tingyun, who is also one of the rarer pulls out of the default banner.