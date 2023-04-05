Honkai Star Rail codes April 2023

Are there any redeemable Honkai Star Rail codes? If you’re eagerly awaiting the RPG game, you might be wondering if there are any codes, much like Hoyoverse’s other anime game, Genshin Impact.

The Honkai Star Rail release date isn’t far off, and seeing as there’s already been a closed beta, we know quite a bit about the upcoming characters, world, and gameplay in this turn-based RPG game. Here’s what to expect from Honkai Star Rail codes and if they’re coming to the game later this month.

Can you redeem Honkai Star Rail codes?

At the moment it’s currently unknown whether Honkai Star Rail will have codes, but seeing as both of Hoyoverse’s other games Honkai Impact and Genshin Impact both have codes that are released throughout updates, it makes sense that this feature will arrive in the free PC game.

While there were Twitch drops during the closed beta, you can still sign up for the pre-registration event by creating a game account before the game releases. By signing up you get a four-star character, credit, and an avatar as well as other goodies as a reward.

While we don’t know yet if Honkai Star Rail codes are on the way – in the meantime you can check out the Genshin Impact codes and the next Genshin Impact banner while you’re waiting.