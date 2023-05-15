One Honkai Star Rail light cone is very NSFW

Honkai Star Rail Light Cones are a huge part of HoYoverse’s turn-based anime game, responsible for helping power up your character and sharpen their skills. While some Honkai Star Rail Light Cones are better than others, this one certainly stands out from the pack, but for all the wrong reasons. Honkai Star Rail just got a little NSFW, friends.

You’ve probably seen those pop-ups for explicit games that shouldn’t be played at work or when your significant other is home. HoYoverse’s all-new turn-based strategy game Honkai Star Rail may not be one of those games, but one Light Cone stands out from the others as being, well… interesting.

Fermata, a Light Cone exclusive to those on the Nihility path, has a rather… vivid description. “The phonograph record is being played, spinning nonstop. Even the sounds of all those hoarse shrieks cannot escape the heatwave and are dampened by its tepidity. She seemed unprepared and utterly enthralled by the fascinating melodies.”

Not so bad, right? Wrong. “It started with sincerity and anticipation… followed by a passionate catharsis… with one climax after another… until the record’s spinning came to a final stop and those hoarse shrieks were no longer audible.”

Concluding with “Mission accomplished,” I’m pretty sure I don’t need to explain to you what’s going on here – especially because the Light Cone’s icon is a naked woman in a bath. It’s allegedly meant to be a story about murder, but colour me unconvinced.

The upgrade gives you increased break and damage to enemies afflicted by either Shock or Wind Shear, but it looks like it gives you a whole lot more, too. Did it get hot in here all of a sudden?

The woman who appears in both the image and the text (“she”) is Kafka, the upcoming Lightning character that we meet at the start of our adventure. We don’t know much about her other than that she is renowned for her elegance and beauty, but this is quite the introduction.

There are a lot of Honkai Star Rail characters that Fermata is basically made for – Dan Heng and Serval being prime examples. If you’re looking to level up the sultry air bender and rock and roll princess, we have the best Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng build, as well as the best Honkai Star Rail Serval build to maximise that DPS.