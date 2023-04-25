It’s highly unlikely that you’ll make the best Honkai Star Rail team comps from the get-go. This is because you get new characters by pulling them from Warps, in a system that resembles other Hoyoverse gacha games such as Genshin Impact. However, should you get extremely lucky and pull the very best characters, you’ll need to know how to set up the best team.

For starters, you need a party of four Honkai Star Rail characters to make up the most powerful Honkai Star Rail team comps. You can take inspiration from our Honkai Star Rail tier list to choose your individual members and build a party around them but don’t expect to be able to build it in the free PC game immediately. You’ll also need to be extremely lucky to pull the best light cones, as these are your primary weapons.

How to make the best Honkai team comp

To make the ideal Honkai Star Rail team comps, you need one or two DPS units, one or two party members from the Harmony or Nihility path, and one member from the Preservation or Abundance path. We would normally suggest a free team that anyone can use, but what’s tricky at the time of writing is to establish who the free characters are.

We know that some characters, such as Seele and Jing Yuan, are five-stars pulled from the Honkai Star Rail 1.0 banner, but the rest are currently unknown. In fact, the only characters we can be confident about being available to the player for free are the two Trailblazers (Physical and Fire). This is because they’re required to increase Honkai Star Rail equilibrium levels.

If you are somehow lucky enough to get all of the five-star characters in the game, here is the best Honkai Star Rail team comp:

Party Member Role Light Cones Relics Seele Main DPS In the Night (Premium)

Arrows (F2P) Genius of Brilliant Stars

Inert Salsotto Bronya Support The Battle Isn’t Over (Premium)

Chorus (F2P) Thief of Shooting Meteor

Fleet of the Ageless Tingyun Support Carve the Moon, Weave the Clouds (Premium)

Chorus (F2P) Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Space Sealing Station Bailu Healer Time Waits for No One (Premium)

Cornucopia (F2P) Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Sprightly Vonwacq

The sub-stats for all characters in this build in terms of priority are as follows:

Seele – Crit > Speed > Attack % > Break

Bronya – Crit Damage > Speed (after DPS) > Break

Tingyun – Attack % > Speed > Break

Bailu – HP% > HP > Speed

The idea behind this build is that Seele will benefit from all of the buffs from her teammates. Bronya uses her skill to give Seele another attack, which means she kills enemies quicker and thus increases the chance of her Resurgence talent triggering. Other teammate buffs from Tingyun and Bronya will increase attack power as well. To keep everyone healthy, Bailu is your main healer, and she can even bring back one fallen party member per battle, so you have a bit of insurance against particularly tough foes.

And that’s the best Honkai Star Rail team comp. We have plenty of other guides on vital mechanics in the anime game, such as how Honkai Star Rail rerolls work and details about the Honkai Star Rail system requirements. You can also find out the latest Honkai Star Rail codes if you want a chance at getting the top-tier characters.