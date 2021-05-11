Hood Outlaws and Legends characters – weapons, traits, and abilities

Looking for all the available characters and classes in Hood Outlaws and Legends? The latest PvPvE medieval, co-op game sees you team up with three other players to infiltrate strongholds, enact the perfect heist, and fend off the rival team with their sights set on the same guarded treasure.

After successfully taking down the guards and stealing the vault key from the Sheriff, avoiding enemy execution, and nabbing the treasure – you’ll need to make your grand escape, avoiding detection from both the enemy team and the Sheriff who are both hot on your tail.

You get to do all this while playing as the legendary outlaw, Robin Hood, as well as other characters from the English folklore. You’ll need to work together to figure out the right approach and that means finding a character that matches your playstyle, whether that’s the stealthy assassin or the powerful tank. Here are all the characters and the best class to choose if you’re diving into Hood Outlaws and Legends.

The Hood Outlaws and Legends characters are:

Robin Hood – The Ranger

Marianne – The Hunter

Tooke – The Mystic

John – The Brawler

The Ranger

Essentially a sniper, the ranger’s weapon is a longbow which can either quickfire or generate charged shots for increased damage. The powerful arrows can take out players and guards with a single headshot, so you have to be comfortable with taking enemies down from a long distance, as your team relies on your precision and accuracy.

Weapon: Longbow

Longbow Trait: Scout – survey the environment and tag targets for a prolonged duration

Scout – survey the environment and tag targets for a prolonged duration Ability: Farsight – channel the forest’s power, draw an ethereal arrow that explodes shortly after impact

Farsight – channel the forest’s power, draw an ethereal arrow that explodes shortly after impact Perks: The ranger’s melee capabilities can be improved by letting him use his arrows as melee weapons. You can also customise him to become a better sniper, granting you more ability charge when you kill targets at long range

The ranger’s melee capabilities can be improved by letting him use his arrows as melee weapons. You can also customise him to become a better sniper, granting you more ability charge when you kill targets at long range Gear: Flash – blind targets for a short duration within a small area of effect using a volatile gunpowder gourd

The Hunter

Or more commonly known as the assassin, your job is to remain undetected, using your stealthy character traits and abilities to melee enemies. One of the more difficult classes to master, due to the burst-fire crossbow damage and effectiveness reduction from a distance. The hunter can be played in a lone wolf style, with little focus on team positioning, or can be set up by the team to execute quick kills. The smoke grenade also comes in handy for a quick getaway or to get your team out of a sticky situation.

Weapon: Crossbow

Crossbow Trait: Shadow – a blade in the dark, perform an assassination on State Guards from any direction whilst concealed

Shadow – a blade in the dark, perform an assassination on State Guards from any direction whilst concealed Ability: Shroud – blend into your surroundings, becoming undetectable to guards and almost invisible to rival players

Shroud – blend into your surroundings, becoming undetectable to guards and almost invisible to rival players Perks: Customise Marianne’s crossbow to fire bolts at a faster rate and improved stability at the cost of ammo capacity. Stealthier options include resetting her invisibility every time she performs an assassination to create a deadly combo killstreak

Customise Marianne’s crossbow to fire bolts at a faster rate and improved stability at the cost of ammo capacity. Stealthier options include resetting her invisibility every time she performs an assassination to create a deadly combo killstreak Gear: Smoke – cover the target area in a cloud of darkness, obscure visibility and prevent tagging

The Mystic

The mystic is the support class, acting as a shield to allies by swinging a powerful flail to create space and stun enemies. His abilities also heal teammates, regenerate stamina, and highlight enemies on the map to help out teammates.

Weapon: Flail

Flail Trait: Respire – due to enhanced breathing, stamina is regenerated at a faster rate following usage

Respire – due to enhanced breathing, stamina is regenerated at a faster rate following usage Ability: Instinct – embody the environment, highlight obscured enemies for teammates and heal those within close range

Instinct – embody the environment, highlight obscured enemies for teammates and heal those within close range Perks: The mystic can channel vampiric powers to leach life from his opponents or choose to benefit from increased attack damage when at full health

The mystic can channel vampiric powers to leach life from his opponents or choose to benefit from increased attack damage when at full health Gear: Poison – disperse enemies with a long lasting elixir which drains stamina and impairs the vision of those affected

The Brawler

The brawler wields a powerful hammer and thrives in close-range combat dealing fatal blows or mighty sweeping attacks on swathes of enemies. Those comfortable playing as tanks should choose the brawler for his offensive and defensive capabilities; inflicting high damage output but able to hold off enemies and protect squishier teammates.

Weapon: Hammer

Hammer Trait: Resolute – raise the portcullis gate, providing an opening for teammates during lockdown.

Resolute – raise the portcullis gate, providing an opening for teammates during lockdown. Ability: Wrath – unleash your inner beast, enhancing your offensive and defensive capabilities

Wrath – unleash your inner beast, enhancing your offensive and defensive capabilities Perks: The brawler is capable of completing objectives faster, which includes the speed he carries the chest and his winching speed. You can give him abilities that improve his momentum in a brawl, like damage boosts after a streak of kills or ability gain linked to the amount of damage taken

The brawler is capable of completing objectives faster, which includes the speed he carries the chest and his winching speed. You can give him abilities that improve his momentum in a brawl, like damage boosts after a streak of kills or ability gain linked to the amount of damage taken Gear: Explosive – kill all targets within proximity of the blast radius following a delayed fuse

That’s everything you need to know about picking the best class in Hood Outlaws and Legends. For similar games, try out the best co-op games on PC, and the best stealth games for sneaky players.