One of the saddest things in videogames is seeing something with an awesome concept come out, then bite the dust. Hood: Outlaws and Legends is one of those games. Taking the PvPvE heist action made famous by games like Payday and transporting it back to the Medieval era sounds awesome on paper, but unfortunately the game has failed to attracted any real attention, and has garnered mixed reviews on Steam. As a result Focus Entertainment, who also publishes Space Marine 2, has confirmed the heist game will end service next year, with the in-game store going offline much earlier.

Released in 2021 and developed by Sumo Newcastle (the developer behind new cyberpunk racer Deathsprint 66), Hood: Outlaws and Legends casts you as a rebellious thief, who bands together with a group of merry men and women to infiltrate heavily guarded keeps, operated by the ominous State.

Akin to the Payday games, your objective is to pull off the perfect heist with four other players and get out unscathed. Where Payday allows for the guns-blazing approach, however, Hood: Outlaws and Legends is a stealth game at its core, relying on players to steal items from bosses like The Sheriff of Nottingham, and dodge troops of guards.

While all of this sounds pretty promising, the game sits at ‘Mixed’ on Steam, with only 51% of its reviews coming in as positive. Players cite issues with cheating, balancing problems, and a frustrating stamina system as the main issues, and there’s been no significant updates since Season 3 began in 2022.

The writing, it feels, has been on the wall, then, but it was made official on Tuesday, September 24. In a post to the game’s official Steam page, Focus confirms that Hood: Outlaws and Legends will end service next year, with the in-game store closing in just a few weeks time.

“We regret to inform you that our game, Hood: Outlaws and Legends, will be ending service on February 18. After this date, the game, along with any editions, DLCs, and battle pass items, will no longer be accessible,” the post reads.

“This has been a difficult but necessary decision, and we understand it may be disappointing. The Hood teams deeply thank you for your support and dedication throughout this incredible adventure. We cherished every part of it and we hope your memories of Hood: Outlaws and Legends will be as treasured as ours.”

Hood: Outlaws and Legends will end service on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. The in-game store will close on Wednesday, October 16. Additionally, if you’ve bought the game within the last two weeks, you’re eligible for a refund.

