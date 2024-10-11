If hacking and slashing your way through ever-intensifying hordes of ravenous monsters sounds like your sort of thing, then Hordes of Hunger is well worth checking out. With the grimdark aesthetic of Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred, but the fast-paced, sword-and-skill combat of maybe Devil May Cry or God of War, if you want to give this one a swing, it’s available to try right now.

Hordes of Hunger is a roguelite arena-slasher from Kwalee and Hyperstrange that sees you battling through castles and villages as Mirah, who must take on increasingly difficult waves of nasties in an effort to save her homeland. Like many of the best roguelite games, don’t expect an easy ride here.

From the new gameplay trailer, Hordes of Hunger looks like a seriously intense version of Diablo 4. Mirah hacks her way through skeleton-like creatures, armored monsters, and hulking beasties – mostly at the same time. Much like Diablo, you can create your own build to make your journey easier, utilizing the variety of special abilities and weapons at your disposal to suit your playstyle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4S0t-i7z90

Maybe you’ll create a heavy build to tank your way through the masses with a big ol’ hammer, or keep a bit of distance from the hordes with ranged weapons – it’s up to you. I’m more of a magic person, so I’m looking forward to using the abilities to swing a fiery sword around and strike down enemies with lightning, from as much of a distance as I can. Whatever your style, just be prepared for little rest, and maybe go to the bathroom before you start playing…

Hordes of Hunger currently has no confirmed release date, but the free demo will give you a taste of things to come. It also serves as a playtest, allowing you to feedback your thoughts to the devs. If you want to try it, just head here.

If you’re on the hunt for similar titles, check out our guide to the best games like Diablo, and our top picks of the best action-adventure games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.