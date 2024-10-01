When Horizon Zero Dawn first came out on the PlayStation 4 in 2017, it was one of the console’s most technically impressive games to date. Its visuals still held up well, too, when it arrived on PC in 2020. Still, despite this, creator Guerrilla Games and publisher Sony announced the existence of a new, enhanced version of the game, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, set to come out as a standalone purchase or as a cheaper upgrade very soon. Now, perhaps because owning the original allows players to get the remaster for less money than buying it as a standalone, we’ve learned that the original version has recently been delisted on the Epic Games Store.

Horizon Zero Dawn is an action-adventure game that follows the story of Aloy, a tenacious warrior from a post-apocalyptic Earth, who sets out across a landscape populated by largely vicious robot dinosaurs to learn what led to a global collapse — all while collecting a whole lot of plants and sticks to turn into medicine and arrows along her way.

During last week’s PlayStation State of Play livestream, its remastered version was announced, with new features like higher fidelity visuals, reworked mocap and in-game ‘cameras’, and 3D audio and ultrawide resolution support. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be available to buy on its own for $49.99 USD when it comes out, but those who own its original Complete Edition can purchase Remastered for $9.99 USD as an upgrade.

Unfortunately for anyone who hoped to buy that version and pick up the remaster upgrade for cheap, the Complete Edition appears to have been pulled from the Epic Games Store, whose store page for the game now lists it as ‘Unavailable.’ This change seems to have occurred at least six days ago at the time of writing. While Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is still available through active store pages on both Steam and GOG, we don’t know if they will be delisted as well between now and the remaster’s launch date.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered launches on October 31, 2024. If you want to get the original Horizon Zero Dawn on Steam, its Complete Edition is available for $49.99 USD / £39.99. Grab a copy here. The same edition is also on GOG right here.

