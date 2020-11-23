Horizon Zero Dawn hits GOG this very week

Following the PC launch of Horizon Zero Dawn on the Epic Store and Steam back in August, Guerrilla Games has announced that it will also be adding the award-winning title to GOG’s DRM-free catalogue. You won’t need to wait long, either, as you will be able to snag yourself a copy from tomorrow.

The news was announced via Guerrilla Games’ official Twitter account, accompanied by a link to a blog post on its official site. “In addition to Steam and Epic Games Store, Horizon Zero Dawn will be available on GOG for everyone playing on PC on November 24,” the blog post reads. “Unravel the mysteries of the world and discover your own destiny as young machine huntress Aloy.”

Aloy’s story sets her on a journey across a beautiful open world to discover her mother’s fate, while also seeking revenge for her tribe’s demise. The game also features a number of giant robotic animals roaming around for you to hunt. Similarly to its console release three years ago, the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn was received positively by critics across the board. In fact, just hours after its PC release it was reported to have had over 50,000 concurrent players on Steam alone.

Closer to home, Malindy Hetfield’s review for PCGamesN saw Horizon Zero Dawn receive an admirable 7. The review commends Horizon Zero Dawn’s beauteous vistas and engaging combat mechanics, though conversely cites a number of qualms with gameplay elements, as well as issues surrounding the port’s performance. Horizon Zero Dawn has since received a number of optimisations, with the most recent patch 1.07 going live on November 4 addressing Anisotropic Filtering and the way shaders are optimised.

It’s not totally clear whether the GOG release will differ from the versions on the Epic Store and Steam performance-wise, though it is clear that Guerrilla is continuing its conquest to improve stability, playability, and of course those all-important framerates.