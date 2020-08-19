Horizon Zero Dawn’s latest patch helps with crash errors

Horizon Zero Dawn hasn’t had the best of starts to life on PC. Since the action-adventure game launched, several players have been reporting that their game has been crashing at several points. As such, developer Guerrilla has issued another patch to help offer a smoother playing experience.

“This patch aims to resolve some of the more frustrating crashes we’ve been seeing since launch,” the developer says. “We are aware that there are still unresolved issues based on your feedback, so please know that we continue to investigate and work on solutions.”

The patch features other quality of life changes, such as improved performance during auto-saving, and an issue has been fixed where players couldn’t properly turn v-sync off while in borderless mode. The memory used when streaming shaders has also been reduced, which is nifty. The latest patch is by no means comprehensive, and there are several known issues the developer lays out that patch 1.02 doesn’t solve. These include memory errors during the optimisation process, GPU-related hangs during gameplay, and Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

You can read the full post on Reddit, but here are the patch 1.02 notes:

Crash Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimisation’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimised previously.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.

Game Improvements

Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).

Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode.

Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.

Reduced memory used when streaming shaders.

Other changes

Improved crash report flow and messaging. Each crash now includes an identifier you can use to communicate with our Customer Support.

Added more features to improve diagnostic data collection when submitting a crash report.

Despite the challenges, it didn’t take long for the Horizon Zero Dawn player count to pass 50k after launch. We mostly enjoyed it, too – in our Horizon Zero Dawn PC review, we called it “a competent and beautiful open-world game that doesn’t take as many risks as its imaginative setting should warrant”.