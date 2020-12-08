Horizon Zero Dawn patch 1.09 brings a bunch more performance and graphical tweaks

Horizon Zero Dawn’s latest patch has landed, bringing with it a hearty new round of performance and graphical tweaks, as well as fixes for a handful of pesky crashing issues. Developer Guerrilla Games has posted the action-RPG game’s patch 1.09 notes online, and we’ve rounded them up for you below so you can see what’s in store for the (now live) update.

In a similar vein to a bunch of the action-adventure game’s PC patches so far, 1.09 brings a smattering of improvements for its performance and graphics. For example, the update adds a VRAM gauge designed to let you know how much is used up, and how much is free to use, “to help you optimise graphical settings for your hardware”. Plus, the automatic shader optimisation step in Horizon Zero Dawn’s menu has been improved, too. In terms of visual changes, the patch fixes various aspects, such as “HDR looking washed out on certain HDR configurations” and other “multiple graphical glitches”. Sweet.

There’s just one gameplay improvement this time, which targets a hiccup with holding W when looting, meaning it “no longer stops registering other keys until release”.

Check out the Horizon Zero Dawn PC patch 1.09 patch notes in full below (via Guerrilla Games):

KNOWN ISSUES

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

We’re aware of and continue to investigate issues that are not yet solved on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

PATCH NOTES

Crash Fixes

Fixed a crash that could occur when switching resolutions

Fixed a crash that occurred during the cutscene during main quest ‘The Face of Extinction’ after objective ‘Defend The Ridge’

Fixed a cause of GPU hangs on certain combinations of GPU/driver/memory

Performance Improvements

Improved the automatic Shader Optimisation step in the menu – the optimisation step message should now show less frequently on mid-/higher spec machines (please note you are also able to skip it on most machines!)

Added a VRAM Gauge that indicates amount of VRAM available and used, to help you optimise graphical settings for your hardware

Fixed RenderTarget aliasing, which reduces VRAM usage, which may improve performance, texture quality, and model quality

Graphical Improvements

Fixed HDR looking washed out on certain HDR configurations

Fixed Depth Buffer Copies which should fix multiple graphical glitches

Fixed graphical glitches due to RenderTarget aliasing not working correctly

Fixed that fog turned off when you turn off shadows in graphical settings

Fixed plant simulation at frame rates higher than 30fps

Gameplay Improvements

Fixed that holding W when looting no longer stops registering other keys until release

Other