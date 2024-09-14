Picking out the best first-party PlayStation games from recent years is a tall order. Some of the open-world adventures do feel homogenous, sure, but there’s still a lot of joy to be found in these big-budget games. Between Marvel’s Spider-Man, Returnal, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn, the breadth of experiences is one few studios can ever hope to match. So if the price of the PS5 Pro has you wincing but you want to fill in some gaps, you’ll be happy to hear that a PlayStation Steam sale is offering almost everything it has on PC.

One of the best RPGs PlayStation has ever helped make, Horizon Zero Dawn is by far the biggest deal in this sale. At 75% off, you’re paying a pittance for the complete edition of one of PlayStation’s biggest new series to date. With a post-apocalyptic setting and robot dinosaurs (eight-year-old me thinks that’s the coolest thing ever – and 26-year-old me does too, to be honest), you’re facing down these giant beasts with nothing more than a bow and your wits.

If I’m going to wax lyrical about any of the games on offer, though, Returnal has to be one of them. This sci-fi roguelike is a tense bullet hell shooter wrapped in the best time loop story since Outer Wilds. It’s tough as nails, uses the DualSense perfectly (if you own one), and has a stellar difficulty curve. There’s also the nigh-endless Tower of Sisyphus and a co-op mode to sink your teeth into, if the dank darkness of Atropos doesn’t get to you first.

Doing a complete 180, Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is a true testament to modernizing a series. The crass humor might be gone, but the bright alien worlds and frenetic weapon switching are back in full force. While Returnal has you gritting your teeth and gripping the controller, Rift Apart instead endeavors to put a smile on your face. It’s silly but in that lovable kind of way.

PlayStation Steam sale

Here are all the games available in PlayStation’s current Steam sale, with how much you’ll be getting off the asking price:

Marvel’s Spider-Man is 40% off, so expect to pay $35.99 / £29.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales is 40% off, so expect to pay $29.99 / £23.99

Helldivers 2 is 20% off, so expect to pay $31.99 / £27.99

Ghost of Tsushima is 20% off, so expect to pay $47.99 / £39.99

Horizon Zero Dawn is 75% off, so expect to pay $12.49 / £9.99

Horizon Forbidden West is 20% off, so expect to pay $47.99 /£39.99

The Last of Us Part 1 is 40% off, so expect to pay $35.99 / £29.99

God of War is 60% off, so expect to pay $19.99 / £15.99

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection is 50% off, so expect to pay $24.99 / £19.99

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is 40% off, so expect to pay $35.99 / £29.99

Returnal is 40% off, so expect to pay $35.99 / £29.99

Sackboy A Big Adventure is 50% off, so expect to pay $29.99 / £24.99

Sony is running its PlayStation Steam port sale until Thursday September 19, with up to 75% off on first-party games until then. You can find out more right here.

If you’re looking for more we’ve got all the best graphics cards to enhance your rig, as well as the biggest upcoming PC games to keep an eye on.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.