Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered confirmed, and it’s coming very soon

Even the most beautiful of games is worthy of getting a little upgrade. When it released back in 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the best looking games anyone had ever seen. Now, it’s going to look even better, with Sony revealing Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and you won’t have to wait long to play it.

Coming to both PS5 and PC, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered looks to be a complete upgrade for the open-world game. The visuals are obviously going to be the focus, with Sony confirming that it will be brought up to the same standards as seen in its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. These improvements include better shaders and textures, enhanced character models, and just generally making Aloy’s adventures look a whole lot better.

What’s new, however, is the stuff going on under the hood. 3D audio support will be coming, helping immerse you in the game better than before. Conversations will be overhauled, with improved cameras and over ten hours of re-recoreded motion capture to hopefully enhance the chats you have with best boy Erend. It all should add up to something that feels a little more modern – even if the original game hasn’t really aged at all.

Which does lead me to wonder why this is on the way. The original Horizon Zero Dawn, especially the complete edition on PC, is a graphical tour de force that still looks as crisp today as it did on its first release. While the title initially struggled when it landed on PC, patches in the intervening years have made this one of the more solid ports out there. If you can ramp everything up on the existing version – what use do you have for a remaster?

If you’re interested in picking it up, however, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will release on Thursday October 31. It is confirmed to be coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, though at the time of writing there’s no store pages available to check out more details.

In addition, there’s no information available yet regarding if the PC port will have enhanced settings to put it in-line with Horizon Forbidden West. If you want to head back and see what we thought, our Horizon Zero Dawn review will let you know exactly how we feel about this title.

