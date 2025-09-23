We've just spotted an absolute bargain of a gaming laptop deal over at Walmart, where you can currently bag yourself an HP Victus machine, complete with an Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card, for just $599. Not only does that buy you a half-decent GPU, but you also get 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 CPU, and a 144Hz IPS screen as well - that's incredible value for the current price. Unsurprisingly, over 1,000 of them have been snapped up in the last day, so you'll want to get in quick before they go.

The key component for gaming, of course, is the GPU, and in this HP machine, you get the entry-level chip from the Nvidia Ada Lovelace lineup, the GeForce RTX 4050. That gives you 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, as well as 2,560 CUDA cores, enabling you to run your games at decent settings on the screen's 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. This chip also fully supports Nvidia DLSS 3, including frame gen, which uses AI to insert extra frames between the ones generated by your GPU, smoothing out your average frame rate.

Meanwhile, the screen not only offers a 144Hz refresh rate, but it's also based on an IPS panel. As we found in our IPS vs VA tests, this panel tech has proved to be much more responsive than rival VA technology, meaning less ghosting and a better screen for fast-action gameplay. It's also great to see this budget machine being equipped with a full 16GB of RAM, rather than the miserly 8GB you still see on some cut-price gaming laptops today. It's only DDR4 memory, rather than the latest DDR5, but at this price, it's better to prioritize capacity over performance, and DDR4 is still fast enough for gaming.

You also get an eight-core CPU with this machine, in the form of an Intel Core i5 13420H. Only four of those eight cores are the P-Cores that you really need for gaming, but it's handy to have the extra four E-Cores if you want to run multi-threaded software, perhaps for video encoding. In an ideal world, you'd want at least six P-Cores for a gaming machine, but four is enough to handle the vast majority of games, and you really can't complain at this price.

Likewise, the 512GB SSD doesn't give you much room to install lots of the latest games, but at least it's an NVMe model, and it's also installed in a standard M.2 2280 slot, so you can always upgrade it to your choice of drive from our best gaming SSD guide at a later date. All the other essentials are also included, including a Realtek Wi-Fi adapter and Bluetooth 5.4 support, as well as a full install of Windows 11 Home.

Considering that you're basically getting an entire gaming machine, including a screen and an Nvidia GPU, for just $599, this really is a bargain of a system. If you want to take advantage of this deal, then you just need to click on this link here to pick it up from Walmart.

For other portable gaming systems, check out our full guide to buying the best gaming laptop, which covers everything from budget machines to full-spec slim and light systems with the fastest new GPUs.

