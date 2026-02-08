Indie zombie game that blurs the lines between DayZ and Project Zomboid hits 1.0, with a huge discount to celebrate

Scrabbling for survival in an open-world sandbox filled with the undead, HumanitZ 1.0 is here after more than two years in early access. The indie zombie game lands neatly on the spectrum between the realistic, on-the-ground style of DayZ and the overhead, isometric look of Project Zomboid, and its full release comes with an absolute stack of additions and upgrades that make it well worth checking in on, whether you dipped in during early access or are coming to it for the first time.

HumanitZ comes from developer Yodubzz Studios, and drops you very much in the thick of it. Civilization is all but wiped out, with humanity grouped in isolated pockets as the 'zeeks' wander the world en masse. Even the wildlife has been infected. While you can go in alone, the sheer volume of threats you'll face from every direction makes bringing at least a friend or two worthwhile; failing that, perhaps you can find a friendly companion such as a dog or horse that'll help make the difference when things go wrong.

Your survivor starts out defined by a basic set of professions and afflictions, and will gradually grow through HumanitZ's sprawling skill tree as you face the challenges of life among the apocalypse. Gather enough materials, and basic gear and consumable crafting eventually grows into full safe-house building, allowing you to claim a spot and fortify it with the likes of barricades and electric fences to offer a moment of respite. With PvE and PvP modes, and the option for full permadeath, you can make things as brutal as you wish.

So what's new in 1.0? The full version of HumanitZ is a massive overhaul from what came before, so much so that you'll need to start from scratch. You'll want to, however, because of what's in here, starting with dramatically overhauled character models that include a selection of body types and customization options. Skill trees have been reworked, making early levels more accessible but with a steeper curve in the late game, and the ability to multiclass once at level 30 and a second time at 60.

Also totally redesigned is the map. Yodubzz says it got feedback that the early access design was "boring and repetitive," so rather than making the region bigger it's focused on breathing more life into every part of the world. Locations have been expanded, moved, or destroyed, and there are a wide range of additional, unique points of interest to discover. There is one new area, however: players now have access to 'The Island,' which functions as a true endgame zone that you'll need to be properly geared and prepared for.

Infection has been redesigned; rather than the old dice roll on getting bitten, each attack will gradually build up an infection meter. Regular hits might only nudge it up slightly, but a bite racks up 50% - and once it hits maximum, you're done for. To help counteract this, many clothing and armor options offer protection against infection damage, and you can make a professional treatment to fight the virus, along with a 'homebrew' suppression medicine that's available to those who don't have the appropriate skills to cook up the good stuff.

Weapons are more realistic and immersive, introducing features like recoil, sway, bloom, and the potential for jams. Crouching helps to limit sway, and you're able to learn skills to mitigate the other issues somewhat. The looting system now makes it much easier to pick up individual items stacked in close proximity without having to take everything. New difficulty options let you pick between several presets at the start of a new adventure, or toggle individual options to customize factors such as specific loot rarity and weather frequency to your liking.

The tutorial has a fresh look. Yodubzz explains that its initial, "very in-depth" offering back at the first release was considered "too long and hand-holding," so it was replaced with a more bare-bones version. However, with more people coming to the game for 1.0, it's struck a balance between the two. The new introduction offers numerous side areas that will allow you to learn "every little detail of how to do everything in the game," but if you just want to pick up the basics and head out, you're free to do so.

There's a whole lot more in the full list of patch notes; too much to dig through here. Keep an eye out for a reworked first 'main quest,' additional world quests designed to guide you towards key new areas, a wealth of improved UI elements, and lots more lore pieces to discover. Server bans picked up during early access have been revoked, but the developer warns that anyone "who cannot seem to play fairly and in accordance with the official server rules going forward will be permanently banned without the possibility of reinstatement."

HumanitZ 1.0 is out now, and it's 40% off on Steam to celebrate, meaning you'll pay just $11.99 / £9.29 until Friday February 20. Get it here if you're ready to fight for humanity's future in a broken, desolate world.

The launch has already seen HumanitZ shatter its previous player-count high of 2,300, climbing up to an impressive 8,678 peak. Yodubzz says it's pleased with this "amazing achievement for a first-time small indie team," but acknowledges there "have been some issues at launch and a few bugs that never showed up in the months leading up to release." It's working hard to fix any problems players run into, and promises, "1.0 is just the beginning, with many updates planned for years to come."