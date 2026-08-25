One of the most ambitious strategy games ever is getting a sequel in 2027

Humankind 2 looks to expand on the choice-based progression systems offered in the original, and it’s coming at some point next year.

Amplitude Studios has today announced a sequel to Humankind and is setting its sights on releasing the 4X strategy game sometime in 2027. Like the 2021 original, Humankind 2 is a turn-based civilization-builder in the vein of Sid Meier's classic series, but will have more of a focus on customization and adaptability as your faction advances through the ages.

Playing out on the hex-based grid now considered standard in 4X titles, Humankind 2 tasks you with birthing a nation and guiding said nation through, well, the entirety of human existence. You don't choose a set path when starting a new game; instead, choices are given to you as you progress, meaning you can cherry-pick technology and units from various civilizations depending on your current needs.

Expand your colony, explore your surroundings, and if you happen to come across another nation, you can choose what to do next. Combat is a huge part of Humankind, but it isn't the only solution, with the sequel promising new progression systems so you can truly make your civilization unique.

Our Humankind review called the original game "the most direct challenger to Civilization yet", praising its "brilliant ideas", especially the mix-and-match approach to advancement. As well as upping visual fidelity and updating the UI, it looks as if Amplitude Studios is doubling down on its USP, with more choice and more variations to play around with.

You can check out Humankind 2 and wishlist the strategy game on its Steam page here, and for those who haven't yet dipped a toe into the Civilization-like, the first game has a whopping 90% off until Tuesday, September 8.