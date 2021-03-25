Upcoming 4X game Humankind has been delayed

Humankind, the upcoming 4X game from Amplitude Studios, has been pushed back to later this year. Amplitude and publisher Sega have announced that the upcoming PC game’s dev team needs some more time to get the game into the best shape it can be for when launch day arrives, and so have decided to delay the Humankind release date to August 17.

During the extra development time, the Humankind team will be working on improving aspects of the game thrown into relief during some ‘OpenDev’ sessions it’s been running with the game’s community. For example, the devs will be tweaking areas such as accessibility, onboarding, balancing, pacing, diplomacy, and AI, among others.

While the delay will be disappointing to fans who were keen to get their hands on it next month (its previous release date was set for April 22), the Humankind devs do have some treats in store for players when it arrives in August to say thanks for bearing with them. If you pre-order the game, you’ll get two free avatar sets based on Lucy and Edgar Allen Poe, which will let you customise your leaders.

“It’s been exciting to see the community get their hands on the game during the last few OpenDev sessions, and to hear all the positive (and constructive!) feedback,” says studio head Romain de Waubert de Genlis.

“Players have always been at the heart of Amplitude’s philosophy and releasing Humankind in August will allow us the extra time to keep working with the community and polishing the game for an amazing day one experience.”

#HumankindGame will now be releasing on August 17th. Here's some more information on the reasoning behind the delay: pic.twitter.com/ZcAgjVx5sF — Humankind (@humankindgame) March 25, 2021

To read more, you can head to Amplitude’s blog post here. You can also check out our previous reporting on how Humankind’s war will work and how the Humankind devs are taking the 4X game’s modding capabilities “a step further” at those links.