Humankind release time – here’s when the 4X game unlocks on Steam

The Humankind release date is just around the corner now. Due to launch on August 17, it’s one of the most highly anticipated 4X games of the past few years and looks to put a new spin on the genre by letting you “re-write the entire narrative of human history and combine cultures to create a civilization that’s as unique as you are”. Now, the unlock time has gone live on Steam so we know when we should be able to get our mitts on it.

According to the Steam page for the upcoming PC game, launch is set for approximately one day and six hours as of this story – so that makes the Humankind release time around 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT on Steam. While that is just the approximate time given by Valve’s platform, it looks like you should be able to get stuck in as of that time.

Whether Humankind will launch on the other platforms at the same time isn’t clear though. The strategy game will also release on the Epic Games Store and Google Stadia, as well as the Xbox Game Pass for PC from day one. It’ll be available on both PC and Mac.

You can check out the latest trailer for the game if you’re keen to get a flavour of what’s coming:

If you pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of Humankind right now you can nab a 17% discount as well as a few in-game goodies, like some Boudicca, Lucy, and Edgar Allen Poe avatar sets, and a Celtic player profile decoration and symbols set. You can also check out our Humankind preview if you’re keen to get more of an idea of what it’s all about.